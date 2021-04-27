German government raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 3.5% from 3%

The German government lifted the 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.5% from 3.0% estimated in January outlook, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirmed on Tuesday.

Additional takeaways

Expects 2022 GDP growth forecast of 3.6% in first official estimate.

Expects consumer price inflation to jump to 2.2% in 2021, ease back to 1.5% in 2022.

Forecast based on assumption that virus restrictions are eased during Q2.

Expects economy to reach pre-crisis levels in 2022 at the latest.

Expects strong domestic demand, household spending to support recovery once curbs are lifted.

more to come ...