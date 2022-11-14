- GBPUSD kicks off the new week on a softer note amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- Hawkish remarks by Fed’s Waller push the US bond yields higher and underpins the greenback.
- A bleak outlook for the UK economy weighs on the Sterling and contributes to capping gains.
- Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will now play a key role in determining the near-term trend for GBPUSD.
The GBPUSD pair struggles to capitalize on last week's breakout momentum beyond the 100-day SMA barrier and kicks off the new week on a softer note. The pair remains on the defensive through the first half of the European session and is currently trading just above mid-1.1700s amid resurgent US Dollar demand. The downside, however, remains cushioned as the focus remains glued to this week's key macro data and event risk from the UK.
Hawkish remarks by Fed's Waller revive USD demand
The US Dollar stages a goodish recovery from its lowest level since mid-August set in the aftermath of softer US consumer inflation figures last week and acts as a headwind for the GBPUSD pair. The US Treasury bond yields edge up in reaction to more hawkish remarks by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday. During a conversation in Sydney, Australia, Waller said that the US central bank was not softening its fight against inflation. This, along with a softer tone around the equity markets, is seen offering some support to the safe-haven greenback.
Gloomy outlook for the UK economy weighs on Sterling
Apart from this, the worsening outlook for the UK economy continues to undermine the British Pound and further contributes to capping the upside for the GBPUSD pair. In fact, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) warned that there is a significant risk of a deeper economic downturn in 2023. The think tank now forecasts flat GDP in Q4, with an elevated risk of a contraction, and a fall in the first three months of 2023. This, in turn, is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and capping the upside for the GBPUSD pair.
Focus remains on Chancellor Hunt's Autumn Statement
Despite the aforementioned negative factors, market participants prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of key domestic data - the monthly employment details on Tuesday and the CPI report on Wednesday. The big event for the Sterling, meanwhile, comes on Thursday when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt lays out his fiscal plans. After being warned by the UK Office for Budget Responsibility about a larger-than-estimated government borrowing, Hunt is planning a big package of spending cuts and tax increases. This could further act as a headwind for the Sterling and the GBPUSD pair.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, last week's sustained move and acceptance above the 100-day SMA for the first time since February could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. That said, failure near the top end of a one-and-half-month-old ascending channel warrants caution. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the said barrier, currently around the 1.1850-1.1860 region, before positioning for any further gains.
Conversely, any meaningful pullback towards the 1.1700 round-figure mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should limit the downside for the GBPUSD pair near the 100-day SMA resistance breakpoint, now turned support, currently around the 1.1670-65 region.
GBPUSD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1761
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|1.1845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1441
|Daily SMA50
|1.1337
|Daily SMA100
|1.1661
|Daily SMA200
|1.2266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1855
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1291
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD falls below 1.0300 despite upbeat EU data
EURUSD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.0300. Although the data from the EU showed a bigger-than-expected increase in industrial production in September, the Euro (EUR) is having a difficult time finding demand in the risk-averse environment.
GBPUSD declines toward 1.0750 as mood sours
GBPUSD stays on the back foot and falls toward 1.0750 in the first half of the day on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground amid risk aversion and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction. Investors will keep a close eye on Fedspeak later in the day.
Gold extends daily slide, closes in on $1,750
Gold price has extended its downward correction following last week's impressive rally and dropped below $1,760 in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day ahead of Fedpseak, weighing on XAUUSD.
Binance CEO Zhao announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' to help projects affected by FTX collapse
The crypto industry is still reeling from the impact of FTX's collapse after the collapse of the troubled exchange wiped out a considerable amount of the market's total value.
Binance, Coinbase and FTX users hacked by false trading bot platforms, CZ says delete API keys
FTX, Binance and Coinbase users have allegedly become victims of a hack using false third party trading bot sites. Binance CEO Zhao asked traders to delete their API keys, if shared with a third-party trading bot platform.