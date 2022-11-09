  • GBPUSD erodes a major part of its weekly gains amid resurgent USD demand.
  • A sustained break below the 1.1400 mark will pave the way for further losses.
  • Attempted recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.

The GBPUSD pair comes under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday and stalls a three-day-old bullish trend to over a one-week high touched the previous day. The intraday downfall picks up pace during the early North American session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, with bearish now awaiting a sustained weakness below the 1.1400 mark.

A fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, assists the US Dollar to stage a goodish recovery from a multi-week low. The British pound, on the other hand, is weighed down by the Bank of England's gloomy outlook for the UK economy. The combination of the aforementioned factors attracts fresh sellers around the GBPUSD pair and supports prospects for additional losses.

The overnight failure near the 1.1600 round-figure mark adds credence to the negative outlook. That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bearish bias and warrant some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the post-NFP recovery move from levels just below mid-1.1100s has run out of steam and positioning for a further depreciating move for the GBPUSD pair.

Spot prices might then accelerate the fall to the 1.1355-1.1350 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 1.1300 round figure. The downward trajectory could further get extended and expose the 1.1200 mark, below which the GBPUSD pair could aim to retest last week's swing low, around mid-1.1100s.

On the flip side, the 1.1445-1.1450 region now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the 1.1500 psychological mark. Any further recovery might continue to attract fresh supply near the 1.1575-1.1580 region and remain capped. That said, some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1600 mark will negate the negative bias and lift the GBPUSD pair towards the October monthly swing high, around the 1.1645 region.

GBPUSD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.141
Today Daily Change -0.0126
Today Daily Change % -1.09
Today daily open 1.1536
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1376
Daily SMA50 1.1333
Daily SMA100 1.1679
Daily SMA200 1.2295
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1599
Previous Daily Low 1.143
Previous Weekly High 1.1614
Previous Weekly Low 1.1147
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1534
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1494
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1444
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1353
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1275
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1613
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1782

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD drops below 1.0050 as US Dollar gathers strength

EURUSD drops below 1.0050 as US Dollar gathers strength

EURUSD remains on the back foot and trades below 1.0050 in the early American session. The US Dollar benefits from safe-haven flows mid-week as investors await the final outcome of the US Midterm Elections. Several FOMC policymakers will speak later in the day.

EUR/USD News

GBPUSD extends slide, closes in on 1.1400

GBPUSD extends slide, closes in on 1.1400

GBPUSD stays under heavy bearish pressure and continues to push lower toward 1.1400 on Wednesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its major rivals as Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in negative territory.

GBPUSD News

Gold holds above $1,700 despite US Dollar strength

Gold holds above $1,700 despite US Dollar strength

Gold has lost its bullish momentum following Tuesday's upsurge and declined toward $1,700 before staging a modest rebound. After having lost over 2%, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to have steadied above 4.1%, not allowing XAUUSD to regain its traction.

Gold News

FTT collapse: How $1,000,000 invested in FTT was slashed to $180,000 overnight

FTT collapse: How $1,000,000 invested in FTT was slashed to $180,000 overnight

Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange was the fourth largest by trade volume until rumors of a bank run drained it of reputedly all its Bitcoin reserves. As a result of this 94% of SBF’s net worth of $16 billion was wiped out overnight. 

Read more

Can mid-terms start a bull market?

Can mid-terms start a bull market?

US Mid-term exit polls do have a hint of Republican favour about them. It is very early at this stage, but could there be a growing political swing capable of creating a lasting bottom for the US stock market?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures