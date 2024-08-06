GBP/USD withers into a fresh five-week low

- GBP/USD slid nine-tenths of one percent on Tuesday.
- Pound Sterling continues to soften on social unrest, BoE cuts.
- Markets have pivoted back into Fed rate cut bets.
GBP/USD backslid nearly a full percent on Tuesday as the Pound Sterling continues to deflate against the broader FX market. The US Dollar found a soft patch as markets pivot back into a risk-on stance fueled by ongoing hopes for a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed), but a rapidly-depreciating GBP sent Cable into fresh five-week lows just south of 1.2700.
Forex Today: Markets’ attention remains on data and rate cut bets
The economic calendar is notably thin for both currencies on Wednesday, leaving markets to whittle away the hours until something structurally changes.
The Pound Sterling is seeing a steady decline after the BoE trimmed interest rates to 5.0% from 5.25% recently, sparking outflows from broad-market positioning that was previously heavily-weighted in favor of the GBP. With social unrest throughout the UK over the weekend and into the new week, investors are leery about the economic outlook for the kingdom, investors are paring back bullish bets on the Pound Sterling and waiting for signs of stabilization and a better read on how many more time the BoE will cut in 2024.
Rate markets have fully priced in a September rate cut, and according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, investors see two-to-one odds of a double cut for 50 basis points when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) delivers its rate call on September 18. At the current cut, rate markets see zero chance of the Fed holding rates steady anymore in 2024, with a total of four quarter-point cuts expected by the end of the year.
GBP/USD technical outlook
Tuesday’s -0.9% drop on Cable has dragged the pair within touch range of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2646 for the first time since vaulting over the long-run moving average in May. GBP/USD has shed nearly 3% since declining from a 12-month peak of 1.3045 in July.
The few remaining Pound Sterling bulls will be hoping for a technical recovery off the back of a rising pattern of higher lows on daily candlesticks, but an extended drop into 1.2600 will set GBP/USD price action in a path of steady declines to 2024’s lows of 1.2300.
GBP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD gathers strength above 0.5950 after better-than-expected New Zealand employment data
The NZD/USD pair extends the rally near 0.5980 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The further upside of the New Zealand Dollar is bolstered by the upbeat New Zealand employment report. Traders trim bets on RBNZ, pivoting to rate cuts next week.
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6500 ahead of Chinese trade data
AUD/USD holds above the 0.6500 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday in the wake of the RBA's hawkish tilt on Tuesday. This, along with signs of stability in the financial markets, offers support to the Aussie. Spot prices remain confined in the previous day's broader trading range.
Gold price approaches weekly low, 50-day SMA pivotal support
Gold price trades with a negative bias during the Asian session on Wednesday. A stable performance around the equity markets and a modest USD uptick exert pressure on the XAU/USD. Bets for a 50-bps rate cut by the Fed in September and concerns about the global economic outlook should help limit losses for the metal.
Bitcoin traders should watch these metrics after the market dump on Black Monday
Bitcoin is up nearly 4% on Tuesday after recovering quickly from Black Monday's crash. As the market attempts a recovery, a few key metrics and indicators explored in this article could prove crucial in the coming weeks.
Some relief but not out of the woods
Markets got a little relief on Tuesday. Unfortunately, most of that relief was simply about the bleeding slowing down rather than any clear catalysts to suggest investor risk appetite was turning back up.