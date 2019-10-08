- GBP/USD loses the grip further and approaches 1.2200.
- Brexit concerns triggered a sell off in the Sterling.
- EU-UK officials expected to resume talks later today.
The bearish momentum is now picking up extra pace around the British Pound, motivating GBP/USD to drop further and test the 1.2200 neighbourhood.
GBP/USD in 5-week lows
Cable is accelerating the downside today in response to increasing likeliness of a ‘no deal’ outcome on October 31st. The pair is down for the second session in a row after a brief consolidative period, navigating the area of new 4-week lows.
In fact, the outlook on the Sterling deteriorated further today after a phone call between PM B.Johnson and Chancellor A.Merkel failed to ignite some fresh optimism on a potential deal. On the opposite, and in the wake of the phone call, a Brexit deal was deemed as ‘essentially impossible’.
However, officials of both countries are expected to resume talks later today in Brussels, although expectations of any progress are (very) thin despite the EU has reiterated their aim for an agreement.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing, the pair is losing 0.72% at 1.2204 and a breakdown of 1.2014 (2019 low Aug.12) would expose 1.1958 (2019 low Sep.3) and finally 1.1904 (October 2016 ‘flash crash’). On the upside, the initial hurdle is located at 1.2370 (21-day SMA) seconded by 1.2416 (100-day SMA) and then 1.2520 (monthly high Sep.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
