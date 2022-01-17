GBP/USD: UK politics is in the driving seat, BoE in focus also

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • GBP/USD will depend on politics in the coming days as PM Johnson's leadership is in question. 
  • Brexit will be moving back to the fore, Northern Ireland protocol are still set to prove challenging.
  • BoE hawkishness could underpin the pound as covid risks are dialled down. 

GBP/USD is around flat on the day so far in a quiet start to the week following a significant correction on Friday with demand for the US dollar that has otherwise been heavily offered at the start of the year. Cable is trading near 1.3680 within a narrow range of between 1.3661 and 1.3676 so far.

The pound may find solace this week on the back of the UK's Gross Domestic Product that was released on Friday which beat expectations. The data suggested that Omicron's impact on growth may ultimately prove modest.

UK politics in focus

In news of late, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may scrap his plan-B Covid restriction in England, the Telegraph on Friday. This could underpin the pound, ultimately, due to prospects of aggressive hawkish actions from the Bank of England. Data will be eyed for heading back to around pre-pandemic levels and inflation will be monitored.

However, UK political events in the UK could hamstring the pound as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls – also from within the Conservative party – to resign. The PM admitted he participated at a gathering in Downing Street in May 2020, when strict containment rules were in place (Partygate). Labour has argued that the PM may scrap the covid restriction to distract from Partygate. 

In just a few months, Johnson's popularity and sterling's robustness will be tested when local elections are held across England, Scotland and Wales on May 5. For now, this goes in the PM's favour while a civil investigation in Partygate is completed as it is broadly accepted across the party that removing Johnson before this date would be extremely dangerous, as no one could be certain what the consequence would actually be.

Elsewhere, Brexit is a potentially bigger risk for the pound. despite Truss’ first meeting with EU officials seeming to indicate somewhat of a less confrontational approach, the discussions over the Northern Ireland protocol are still set to prove challenging. 
 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3675
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3502
Daily SMA50 1.3405
Daily SMA100 1.3553
Daily SMA200 1.3737
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3743
Previous Daily Low 1.3654
Previous Weekly High 1.3749
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3688
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3709
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3641
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3603
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3552
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.373
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3781
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.382

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops towards 1.1380 support confluence

EUR/USD drops towards 1.1380 support confluence

EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1405, down 0.08% on a day during Monday’s Asian session. The major currency pair took a U-turn after rising to the highest levels since November 11 the previous day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: UK politics is in the driving seat, BoE in focus also

GBP/USD: UK politics is in the driving seat, BoE in focus also

GBP/USD is around flat on the day so far in a quiet start to the week following a significant correction on Friday with demand for the US dollar that has otherwise been heavily offered at the start of the year. BoE hawkishness could underpin the pound as covid risks are dialled down. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bears in charge as US dollar firms in risk-off conditions

Gold bears in charge as US dollar firms in risk-off conditions

The price of gold, XAU/USD, is sat near the close of Friday on Monday's open in what is expected to be a quiet start to the week with only Chinese data eyed later today. The markets reacted defensively to disappointing US economic data for December.

Gold News

Dogecoin likely to suffer 25% crash despite Elon Musk’s tweet

Dogecoin likely to suffer 25% crash despite Elon Musk’s tweet

Dogecoin price has had many opportunities for a bull rally handed to it on a platter over the past two months. However, DOGE seems to be squandering them. The recent uptick in buying pressure seems to be waning and market participants can expect DOGE to continue crashing. 

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Hawks swoop on bulls as nervous investors seek shelter

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Hawks swoop on bulls as nervous investors seek shelter

Another nervous start to the year as investors had initially looked to weather storms but clouds returned as the week wore on. The Fed turned increasingly hawkish and tech investors turned increasingly nervous but we do not see a direct causation between the two.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures