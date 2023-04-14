GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2450 as US Dollar strengthens

Share:

US Dollar rises across the board after US data.

US bond yields and stocks rise despite weaker economic figures.

GBP/USD erases most of the week’s gains on Friday.

The US dollar is rising sharply on Friday, trimming weekly losses after the release of US economic data. GBP/USD is falling almost a hundred pips on the day, trading at 1.2445.

The pair changed its course after reaching a fresh multi-month high on Asian hours at 1.2546. From the top it dropped more than a hundred pips, and bottomed after Wall Street’s opening bell at 1.2435.

USD shines despite US data

The US Dollar is up across the board, ending a three-day negative streak and recovering from the lowest levels in months. Higher US yields are supporting the Greenback on Friday. The US 10-year yield reached 3.50% and the 2-year is at 4.09%, up by 2.90% for the day.

Data from the US came in mixed. Retail Sales dropped by 1% in March, more than the 0.4% expected. Industrial Production expanded 0.4%, more than the 0.2% forecast. University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index improved in April to 63.5 from 62.

The key support to the Dollar came from Fed talk. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that the central bank has not made much progress on the inflation goal and said rates need to rise further. In an interview with CNBC, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee argued that “mild recession” is definitively on the table as a possibility.

Technical levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.245 Today Daily Change -0.0072 Today Daily Change % -0.57 Today daily open 1.2522 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2358 Daily SMA50 1.2166 Daily SMA100 1.2178 Daily SMA200 1.1911 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2537 Previous Daily Low 1.2478 Previous Weekly High 1.2525 Previous Weekly Low 1.2275 Previous Monthly High 1.2424 Previous Monthly Low 1.1803 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2515 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2501 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2488 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2453 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2429 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2547 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2572 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2606



