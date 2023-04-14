GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2450 as US Dollar strengthens

- US Dollar rises across the board after US data.
- US bond yields and stocks rise despite weaker economic figures.
- GBP/USD erases most of the week’s gains on Friday.
The US dollar is rising sharply on Friday, trimming weekly losses after the release of US economic data. GBP/USD is falling almost a hundred pips on the day, trading at 1.2445.
The pair changed its course after reaching a fresh multi-month high on Asian hours at 1.2546. From the top it dropped more than a hundred pips, and bottomed after Wall Street’s opening bell at 1.2435.
USD shines despite US data
The US Dollar is up across the board, ending a three-day negative streak and recovering from the lowest levels in months. Higher US yields are supporting the Greenback on Friday. The US 10-year yield reached 3.50% and the 2-year is at 4.09%, up by 2.90% for the day.
Data from the US came in mixed. Retail Sales dropped by 1% in March, more than the 0.4% expected. Industrial Production expanded 0.4%, more than the 0.2% forecast. University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index improved in April to 63.5 from 62.
The key support to the Dollar came from Fed talk. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that the central bank has not made much progress on the inflation goal and said rates need to rise further. In an interview with CNBC, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee argued that “mild recession” is definitively on the table as a possibility.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.245
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|1.2522
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2358
|Daily SMA50
|1.2166
|Daily SMA100
|1.2178
|Daily SMA200
|1.1911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2537
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2478
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2501
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2429
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lows under 1.1000 as US Dollar surges
EUR/USD extended the correction on Friday and bottomed at 1.0971, the lowest level in two days amid a rally of the US Dollar. US data and comments from Fed officials triggered a correction of the Greenback across the board.
GBP/USD extends slide to the 1.2400 area
GBP/USD retreated further during the American session and hit fresh daily lows under 1.2400. Risk aversion and higher US yields weighed on the pair, that after Friday’s slide, is about to end the week flat.
Gold hits fresh daily lows under $2,000
Gold price turned south and declined to $1,992, hitting the lowest level in three days. In the rebounded, climbing back above $2,000 on a volatile Friday amid a revival of the US Dollar.
Chainlink price rising by 8% in 24 hours, triggers profit-taking
Chainlink price broke out of its multi-week barrier during the intra-day trading hours on April 14. With multiple altcoins breaking out this week thanks to Bitcoin and Ethereum’s lead, it seems like profits might be on the way.
The Week Ahead - UK CPI and wages, China Q1 GDP, Tesla and Netflix earnings
UK inflation will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday with the CPI for March. Other key events to watch out include China’s first-quarter GDP print, due out on Tuesday, and earnings from big names including Tesla, Netflix, easyJet and Goldman Sachs.