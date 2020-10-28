GBP/USD treading calmer waters as Brexit hopes pick up

- GBP/USD is on the backfoot but off its worst levels as hopes of Brexit buoys the pound.
- Greenback firms on risk-off flows as COVID-19 sweeps across Europe and ahead of US election uncertainty.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades off its worst levels at 1.2989 and between a range of 1.1916 and 1.3064, down some 0.4% following a resurgence in both the coronavirus spread and the greenback's safe-haven allure.
The British pound lost as much as 1% vs the greenback on Wednesday when investors ran for cover, fearing the risk of a sharp pullback in the rate of the global recovery and risk aversion in financial markets.
The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe, as well as the US, could not have come at the worst time when considering the uncertainties pertaining to the next week's US presidential election.
The rate of the deaths in Europe rose almost 40% in a week, challenging the narrative that the virus is relatively harmless that had encouraged an easing of lockdown measures for the sake of local economies.
UK expected to impose Tier 3 restrictions
Both Germany and France are preparing to announce new lockdown measures, following similar moves by Italy and Spain and the UK is now also expected to impose Tier-3 restrictions.
The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has predicted that Covid-19 cases across the country will soon have “succeeded the levels in areas already in the highest category” of restrictions, the Daily Mirror reports.
A government source told the paper the latest Sage numbers are “utterly bleak” and suggest that 25,000 people could be hospitalised by the end of November, a higher figure than during the pandemic’s first peak.
It was one of the government’s scientific advisors, Mark Walport, told BBC Radio 4 that without such measures, it was “not unrealistic” that there would be that many people in hospital with covid-19 by the end of next month – higher than the peak of 19,849 on 12 April.
Brexit and BoE in focus
Meanwhile, sterling has otherwise been driven by Brexit developments in the past few weeks.
Britain and the European Union have just over two months to reach a trade agreement before the status-quo transition period ends on December 31st.
The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is in London for negotiations, after which the talks will continue in Brussels and the word on the street is the negotiators made progress this week toward resolving some of the biggest disagreements.
The sentiment is raising hopes that a deal could be reached by early November, according to people familiar with the discussions.
''The two sides have begun work on the text of an agreement on the level competitive playing field, and are close to finalizing a joint document covering state aid, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly,'' Bloomberg reported.
''The UK and EU have also moved closer to deciding essential aspects of how any accord will be enforced, the people added,'' the article stated.
GBP is temporarily navigating some calmer waters as a result as talks continue.
However, as soon as the new deadlines approach, GBP volatility will peak up again and a more neutral CFTC positioning is another factor that would likely weigh on an overly-complacent sterling market.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England has been tipped to go negative, although, this is already being partly priced in by the market.
Therefore, such action from the BoE action would not come as a complete surprise.
So, at this stage, the negative rate effect could actually be of secondary importance for GBP than the shock of Brexit.
GBP/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2992
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2979
|Daily SMA50
|1.3009
|Daily SMA100
|1.2866
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3001
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2963
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY flirts with highs near 104.50 on BOJ's status-quo
USD/JPY challenges daily highs near 104.50 on the BOJ's no rate change decision. The central bank, however, downgraded FY 2020-2021 GDP forecast. The spot remains underpinned by the bounce in the S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD bounces-back above 0.7050 as S&P 500 futures jump
AUD/USD remains bid above 0.7050 after Australia reports an above-forecast drop in Q3 imported inflation. Australia's consumer confidence fell in the third quarter, but at a slower rate. The Aussie dollar remains focused on the S&P 500 futures.
Gold breaches 100-day SMA for first since March
Gold looks south, having breached the widely-tracked 100-day simple moving average (SMA) support for the first time since March 23. The breakdown is backed by bearish readings on key indicators. A bigger decline may be in the offing.
WTI holds 200-day SMA, suffers biggest single-day drop since Sept.8
WTI holds the 200-day simple moving average support, having avoided a bearish close below the 200-day SMA support on Wednesday. However, the black gold ended the day with a 5.51% drop, the biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 8.
ECB Rate Decision Preview: The question is not if but when
With COVID-19 cases rising and several countries contemplating new restrictive measures the European Central Bank is again under pressure to support the Union's economy. Lagarde expected to reassure that the ECB can and will act when necessary.