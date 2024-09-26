GBP/USD touches 31-month high, Pound rally extends

- GBP/USD edged into a fresh multi-year high on Thursday.
- Despite a lack of UK data, GBP continues to grind higher.
- Better-than-expected US data keeps Greenback short pressure elevated.
The GBP/USD currency pair reached a 31-month high of 1.3434 on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in its upward trajectory. This surge was primarily driven by a widespread selloff of the US dollar, buoyed by improved economic indicators that alleviated concerns about a potential economic slowdown.
The data docket remains light on the UK side for the remainder of the week, and Cable traders will be forced to sit on their hands and wait for GBP-centric data due next week, starting with UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure slated for Monday.
The Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points raised apprehensions in global markets, with some investors fearing that the drastic move was a response to an impending economic downturn in the US. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell clarified that the rate cut was a proactive measure aimed at supporting the US labor market, rather than a reactive response to recessionary signals.
Positive data on US Durable Goods Orders and weekly Initial Jobless Claims further reinforced the Fed's position, with both indicators surpassing expectations. The narrative of a "soft landing" for the economy remained intact. The upcoming release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data on Friday will serve as a crucial litmus test for evaluating the impact of the recent rate cut by the Fed.
In August, US Durable Goods Orders stagnated at 0.0% month-on-month, falling short of the previous month's significant growth but still outperforming the projected contraction of 2.6%. Additionally, the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 20 showed a decrease to 218K, beating the anticipated 225K and signaling a decline from the revised figure of 222K in the preceding week.
GBP/USD price forecast
The GBP/USD, also known as Cable, has been steadily reaching multi-year highs, and there are few significant technical obstacles in the way for Pound bulls. However, the strong upward momentum has made GBP/USD vulnerable to a possible downward correction as market dynamics come into play. If there is a significant buildup of selling pressure in the current price region, it could easily push the price below the key support level at 1.3100 and towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3076.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The hunt for the 0.7000 hurdle
AUD/USD quickly left behind Wednesday’s strong pullback and rose markedly past the 0.6900 barrier on Thursday, boosted by news of fresh stimulus in China as well as renewed weakness in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD refocuses its attention to 1.1200 and above
Rising appetite for the risk-associated assets, the offered stance in the Greenback and Chinese stimulus all contributed to the resurgence of the upside momentum in EUR/USD, which managed to retest the 1.1190 zone on Thursday.
Gold holding at higher ground at around $2,670
Gold breaks to new high of $2,673 on Thursday. Falling interest rates globally, intensifying geopolitical conflicts and heightened Fed easing bets are the main factors.
Ethena Labs launches new UStb stablecoin backed by BlackRock's BUIDL token
Ethena Labs announced on Thursday that it has released a new stablecoin product, UStb. The new stablecoin will be fully collateralized by BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and function similarly to a traditional stablecoin.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.