GBP/USD tests low end amid Greenback recovery

GBP/USD erased further below 1.3150 on Tuesday as markets bid the Greenback.

Market sentiment took a hit after US PMI figures failed to meet expectations.

US NFP figures loom ahead as traders try to gauge the depth of a first Fed rate cut.

GBP/USD softened on Tuesday, briefly testing below 1.3100 as Cable struggles to hold onto a bullish stance amid a near-term bearish pullback. Greenback bidding picked up the pace after a fresh batch of US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures failed to meet market expectations, reigniting investor concerns about the potential for a US recession.

Forex Today: The prospects of a US soft landing remain challenged by data

The data docket remains thin on Wednesday from the UK side, with little of note outside of low-tier final PMI figures for August. US labor figures remain a key point for market participants this week.

ISM’s US Manufacturing PMI for August came in below expectations, printing at 47.2 and missing the median market forecast of 47.5. Despite a soft rebound from July’s multi-month low of 46.8 failed to galvanize markets, giving already flighty investors a perfect excuse to pull back from a recent lopsided tilt into bullish expectations.

Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report looms large. It represents the last round of key US labor data before the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivers its latest rate call on September 18. Friday's NFP print is widely expected to set the tone for market expectations regarding the depth of a Fed rate cut, with investors fully priced in on the start of a new rate-cutting cycle this month.

GBP/USD price forecast

Cable has backslid from multi-month highs above 1.3250 back below the 1.3150 level as Greenback selling pressure cools, but the pair is stubbornly sticking to recent highs after vaulting to a peak 29-month bid in August. Price action is still tilted firmly into the bullish side above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2725, while the immediate downside technical target for shorts will be the 50-day EMA just above the 1.2900 handle.

GBP/USD daily chart