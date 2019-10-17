- GBP/USD portrays nearly one-week-old rising-wedge bearish formation on the hourly chart.
- 50-hour EMA adds strength to the support.
With the pullback from multi-month high easing worries of the Cable sellers, GBP/USD highlights a bearish chart pattern, rising-wedge, at the top as it declines to 1.2800 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
The bearish formation on the hourly (H1) chart gets confirmed if prices slip below 1.2755/50 support-zone, comprising formation’s lower line and 50-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
In doing so, the fresh downturn towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2450 could be initiated theoretically. However, intermediate halts to 1.2615 and weekly low surrounding 1.2515 can’t be denied.
Should bears refrain from respecting 1.2450, 1.2330 and 1.2200 will be on their radars.
Alternatively, pair’s run-up beyond 1.2850 should recall 1.2915 and 1.3000 mark back to the chart.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2802
|Today Daily Change
|-30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.2832
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2423
|Daily SMA50
|1.2307
|Daily SMA100
|1.2415
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2794
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.11 growth and trade concerns
EUR/USD is drifting off the highs and trades below 1.11. Weak US data on Wednesday weighs on the dollar and souring US-Sino relations weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD falls below 1.28 as DUP casts doubts about the Brexit deal
GBP/UDS is trading below 1.28, down on the day. The DUP has issued a statement rejecting critical elements of the deal. UK PM Johnson continues negotiating with lawmakers in London and finalizing details in Brussels ahead of today's EU Summit.
USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments
USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and the pair has shown little sign of budging in Asia today so far. There have been some less than optimistic trade headlines overnight.
Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support
Gold created an inside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market. A break below the candle's low of $1,477 would put the bears in a commanding position.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.