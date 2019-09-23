GBP/USD technical analysis: Nears 4-day old support-line amid bearish MACD

- GBP/USD stays on the back foot while nearing the four-day-old rising trend-line.
- Bearish MACD favors a decline to 200-hour EMA.
A bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it seesaws around near-term key support-line while taking rounds to 1.2470 during early Monday.
The pair nears a four-day-old rising trend-line level of 1.2470 with a bearish MACD signal favoring further declines to 200-hour exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.2434.
However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of pair’s run-up since September 09, at 1.2367, could limit further south-run, if not then 1.2280 and 1.2230 could gain bears’ attention.
Meanwhile, 1.2500, 1.2520 and recent high surrounding 1.2585 could please buyers unless the pair portrays decisive trading below near-term key support-line.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levles
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2468
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.247
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2317
|Daily SMA50
|1.2276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2489
|Daily SMA200
|1.2738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2583
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2459
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2673
