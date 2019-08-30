GBP/USD technical analysis: Inside falling channel below 100-HMA

- GBP/USD struggles around 50% Fibonacci retracement of August 20-27 rise.
- The two-day-old declining channel, price below 100-HMA portrays the momentum weakness.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, one-week long downward sloping trend-line become the key immediate supports.
GBP/USD takes the rounds to 50% Fibonacci retracement level as it flashes 1.2188 heading into Friday’s UK open.
While immediate descending trend channel’s resistance, at 1.2220, and 100-hour moving average (HMA) level of 1.2230 are likely nearby key resistances, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2252 can exert downside pressure to the prices.
Given the buyers’ ability to conquer 1.2252, 1.2290 and recent high surrounding 1.2310 will appear on their watch-list.
Alternatively, one-week-old downward sloping trend-line, at 1.2130 follows channel’s support of 1.2163 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2158 during the pair’s pullback.
If sellers dominate past-1.2130, August 22 low near 1.2110 and 1.2065 can please the bears.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2186
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2153
|Daily SMA50
|1.2362
|Daily SMA100
|1.2595
|Daily SMA200
|1.2768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2233
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.228
