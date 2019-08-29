GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable afloat above 200-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off 200-HMA towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
  • One-week old rising trend-line adds to the support.

GBP/USD takes another U-turn from 200-hour simple moving average (HMA) while taking rounds to 1.2212 ahead of Thursday’s UK markets’ open.

The pair now eyes, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of August 20-27 advances, at 1.2252, a break of which could escalate the run-up towards the monthly high of 1.2310.

If prices manage to rise past-1.2310, 50-day simple moving average (50-DMA) level near 1.2360 will flash on the GBP/USD buyers’ radar.

Meanwhile, pair’s decline below 200-HMA level of 1.2198 will be challenged by a week-long upward sloping trend-line at 1.2167 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2158.

Should there be increased selling pressure below 1.2158, August 20 low near 1.2065 can please the bears.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2212
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2151
Daily SMA50 1.2372
Daily SMA100 1.2604
Daily SMA200 1.2772
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2293
Previous Daily Low 1.2156
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2064
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2208
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2148
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2083
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.201
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2285
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2358
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2422

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD registers three-day losing streak ahead of German jobs and inflation data

EUR/USD registers three-day losing streak ahead of German jobs and inflation data

EUR/USD is on the defensive, having dropped for the third straight day on Wednesday. German recession fears are priced to a greater extent. So, the EUR may rise sharply on upbeat data. Softer German CPI could yield a break below key support at 1.1052

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 21-day EMA amid UK political/ Brexit risks

GBP/USD slips below 21-day EMA amid UK political/ Brexit risks

GBP/USD stays on the back foot amid increasing odds of no-deal Brexit after the UK PM got the Queen’s approval to prorogue the Parliaments. Focus on Brexit-related headlines and US GDP for fresh impetus. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY keeps the red below 106 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY keeps the red below 106 amid risk-aversion

The USD/JPY pair is feeling the pull of gravity in Asia, possibly due to losses in the S&P 500 futures amid tepid risk sentiment. The risk-aversion could be due to the heightened tensions in the South China Sea

USD/JPY News

Gold: Fresh risk-off renews buying interest around $1,540

Gold: Fresh risk-off renews buying interest around $1,540

With the latest trade/political headlines renewing risk-off, Gold takes the bids near $1,540 by the press time of early Thursday. The safe-haven witnessed a pullback on Wednesday as the USD grew on the back of no major negatives, be it for trade or from economic calendar.

Gold News

US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%

US second quarter GDP 1st revision preview: Consumers are sufficient for 2%

Second quarter annualized GDP is expected to drop to 2.0% from the initial release of 2.1%. First quarter GDP was 3.1%. Consumer spending remains healthy. Business investment and sentiment low, dragged down by the China trade dispute.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  