GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable afloat above 200-HMA

- GBP/USD bounces off 200-HMA towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- One-week old rising trend-line adds to the support.
GBP/USD takes another U-turn from 200-hour simple moving average (HMA) while taking rounds to 1.2212 ahead of Thursday’s UK markets’ open.
The pair now eyes, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of August 20-27 advances, at 1.2252, a break of which could escalate the run-up towards the monthly high of 1.2310.
If prices manage to rise past-1.2310, 50-day simple moving average (50-DMA) level near 1.2360 will flash on the GBP/USD buyers’ radar.
Meanwhile, pair’s decline below 200-HMA level of 1.2198 will be challenged by a week-long upward sloping trend-line at 1.2167 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2158.
Should there be increased selling pressure below 1.2158, August 20 low near 1.2065 can please the bears.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2212
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2151
|Daily SMA50
|1.2372
|Daily SMA100
|1.2604
|Daily SMA200
|1.2772
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2285
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2422
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
