GBP/USD technical analysis: Bounces off 3-week-old rising trendline

- GBP/USD stays below 100-bar SMA during its gradual decline since the month’s start.
- Weak RSI conditions favor the latest pullback, 1.3000 becomes the key resistance.
Although its first downtick below 100-bar SMA in over a month signals the GBP/USD pair’s weakness, prices recently bounced off short-term support line while taking the bids to 1.2860 during early Asian session on Thursday.
Also Read: Tom Watson announces a shock resignation as MP and Labour Deputy Leader – The Telegraph
Buyers now await a clear break above 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.2885 to question the current week high near 1.2940 ahead of aiming monthly top close to 1.2975.
It should, however, be noted that weak conditions of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) also favor the pair’s recent pullback. Though, 1.3000 psychological magnet and the October month high around 1.3015 seem to be tough resistance on the upside.
Alternatively, pair’s declines below 1.2845 support line will trigger fresh downpour to 1.2800 while 1.2750 and October 11 high near 1.2710 could keep sellers happy afterward.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2857
|Today Daily Change
|-30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.2887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2804
|Daily SMA50
|1.2517
|Daily SMA100
|1.2449
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2918
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2859
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2804
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro ends Wednesday near three-week lows, trading sub-1.1072 swing low
The Euro is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is about to close Wednesday's New York session below the 1.1072 swing low which is seen as a rather bearish sign.
GBP/USD: Bounces off 3-week-old rising trendline
Although its first downtick below 100-bar SMA in over a month signals the GBP/USD pair’s weakness, prices recently bounced off short-term support line while taking the bids to 1.2860 during early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news
The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.
Gold struggles around 50-day EMA amid US-China trade jitters, USD strength
While broad strength of the USD exerts downside pressure on gold prices, uncertainty surrounding the US-CN trade relations keeps the decline limited. As a result, the safe-haven seesaws near $1,490 amid initial Thursday morning in Asia.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October, it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?