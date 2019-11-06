Tom Watson announces a shock resignation as MP and Labour Deputy Leader – The Telegraph

The UK Telegraph carries a story on Thursday, confirming that Tom Watson announced a shock resignation as MP and Labour Party Deputy Leader.

This comes after MP Dame Louise Ellman quit the Labour Party last month due to the same reason - the growth of anti-Semitism in Labour in recent years.

Recently, the Jewish Labour Movement claimed ‘a culture of antisemitism has been allowed to emerge and fester’ under current party leadership as it said Mr Corbyn unfit to be PM.