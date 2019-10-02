GBP/USD technical analysis: 8-day-old falling trendline, 1.2348/50 cap immediate rise

- GBP/USD stays below short-term key resistances.
- Tuesday’s low holds the gate for further declines to 1.2100 mark.
With its failure to rise beyond near-term key resistances, GBP/USD declines to an intra-day low of 1.2273 ahead of the UK open on Wednesday.
The pair now aims to revisit 1.2240 before declining to Tuesday’s bottom nearing 1.2200, a break of which opens the door for its extended south-run to multiple supports surrounding 1.2100 mark.
Alternatively, a falling trend-line since September 20, at 1.2325 and a confluence of 200-hour exponential moving average (EMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its last eight day’s declines, around 1.2348/50, could keep the pair’s upside limited.
In a case prices manage to cross 1.2350 north-side barrier, 1.2380 and 1.2415 could quickly appear on the chart.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2275
|Today Daily Change
|-30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.2305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2381
|Daily SMA50
|1.2259
|Daily SMA100
|1.2443
|Daily SMA200
|1.2728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2271
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2496
