GBP/USD technical analysis: 8-day-old falling trendline, 1.2348/50 cap immediate rise

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD stays below short-term key resistances.
  • Tuesday’s low holds the gate for further declines to 1.2100 mark.

With its failure to rise beyond near-term key resistances, GBP/USD declines to an intra-day low of 1.2273 ahead of the UK open on Wednesday.

The pair now aims to revisit 1.2240 before declining to Tuesday’s bottom nearing 1.2200, a break of which opens the door for its extended south-run to multiple supports surrounding 1.2100 mark.

Alternatively, a falling trend-line since September 20, at 1.2325 and a confluence of 200-hour exponential moving average (EMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its last eight day’s declines, around 1.2348/50, could keep the pair’s upside limited.

In a case prices manage to cross 1.2350 north-side barrier, 1.2380 and 1.2415 could quickly appear on the chart.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2275
Today Daily Change -30 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 1.2305
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2381
Daily SMA50 1.2259
Daily SMA100 1.2443
Daily SMA200 1.2728
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.234
Previous Daily Low 1.2205
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2288
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2227
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2148
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2362
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2418
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2496

 

 

