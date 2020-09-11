GBP/USD suffers worst weekly slide since March, still unable to find support

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound tumbles across the board amid Brexit concerns.
  • GBP/USD drops 500 pips from the level it had a week ago.

The modest recovery on Friday of GBP/USD was short-lived. After finding resistance at 1.2865, the pair dropped back toward the lows, and near the end of the week, it was trading at 1.2780, marginally lower for the day and more than 500 pips below the level it had a week ago.

The pound was the worst performer across the board. It plummeted having the biggest loss since March versus the US dollar. Brexit tensions again were to blame. The lack of perspective for a commercial agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union pushed the pound sharply to the downside and analysts consider it could continue to slide.

“Despite its profound fall in the past few days, we expect the pressure on GBP to continue building next week as until-recently complacent investors adjust to the new reality of a heightened no-deal Brexit risk and start/continue building GBP shorts,” mentioned analysts at MUFG Bank. They see GBP/USD breaking below the 1.2740 (200-day moving average) next week and heading toward 1.2500.

The Fed and the Bank of England will have their monetary policy meetings, but not much is expected. The focus will likely continue to be dominated by Brexit developments. The Internal Market Bill will be debated at the UK Parliament.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.278
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2805
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3171
Daily SMA50 1.2959
Daily SMA100 1.269
Daily SMA200 1.2739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3036
Previous Daily Low 1.2773
Previous Weekly High 1.3482
Previous Weekly Low 1.3176
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2935
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2707
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2609
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2445
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2969
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3232

 

 

