GBP/USD remains stuck around 1.3200 ahead of Biden’s meeting with its NATO counterparts

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is advancing towards 99.00 despite subdued expectations from the US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI . A preliminary estimate for the Market Manufacturing and Services PMI is 56.3 and 56 respectively. The estimates for Market Manufacturing and Services PMI are lower than previous figures of 57.3 and 56.5 respectively.

The cable witnessed a steep fall on Wednesday after printing a high near 1.3300 as higher UK inflation numbers soured the mood of investors. The UK’s Office for National Statistics reported the yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 6.2% much higher than the preliminary estimate of 5.9% and prior print of 5.5%. This has raised the odds of an interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BOE) in its May monetary policy. It is worth noting that the BOE has increased its interest rates to 0.75%, elevated interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) three times in a row.

Apart from that, the European Union (EU) leaders summit will also take place on Thursday in which the EU members will discuss the embargo on Russian oil .

The GBP/USD pair is auctioning near bearish Wednesday’s low at 1.3180 as investors await the outcome of US President Joe Biden’s meeting with its NATO counterparts on Thursday. The outcome of the NATO meeting is likely to settle the next phase of the Russia-Ukraine war as the market participants are expecting a diplomatic solution to bring a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.