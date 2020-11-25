GBP/USD struggles to rise towards 1.3400 amid Brexit jitters, eyes on Chancellor Sunak

- GBP/USD looks for a clear direction between 1.3353 and 1.3366.
- UK’s Gove pushes EU, Labour leader Keir Starmer suggests backing any deal.
- Heaviest borrowing cost since World War Two pushes British Chancellor Sunak towards more spending announcements.
- US GDP, FOMC minutes and vaccine updates are additional catalysts to watch.
GBP/USD remains choppy inside the 13-pips trading range, currently around 1.3357, while heading into Wednesday’s London open. The pair traders mark indecisiveness amid a lack of major data/events as well as mixed clues for Brexit. Also challenging the pair’s move could be the cautious mood ahead of the UK’s Autumn Forecast Statement and US GDP, not to forget FOMC minutes.
Brexit hopes dim even as Labour Party backs anything…
Although the Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to back a Brexit deal to try to win back the North, his allies claim, per The Sun, mixed signals from Tories and US President-elect Joe Biden’s interference spoil the mood. UK’s senior minister Michael Gove said that the European Union (EU) must move too if there is to be a Brexit deal. On the other hand, Biden insists no Irish boundaries during his first comments after getting rights to have access to information prepared for US President.
Elsewhere, Britain’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) pushed negotiators for a deal by the end of 2020 as “failure to do so could cost the sector 55.4 billion pounds ($74 billion) in tariffs by 2025,” said Reuters. Also flashing red signals for no-deal Brexit were from the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey who tried to tame British Finance Minister Sunak’s comments suggesting, “The UK will remain a global leader for asset management after Brexit.”
Against this backdrop, the British government is on track to borrow roughly 400 billion pounds ($534 billion) this financial year, making it the highest level since 1944, compared to the GDP, as per Reuters. Even so, Chancellor Sunak is expected to announce extra spending “to ease a backlog in the health system, counter a surge in unemployment and build new infrastructure in a one-year Spending Review that he is due to deliver to parliament at around 1230 GMT,” said Reuters.
Other than Sunak’s speech, the preliminary reading of US Q3 GDP, expected 33.1%, as well as minutes of the latest FOMC meeting, will also be important to watch. Additionally, recent positives concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its vaccine should also be checked for further upside.
Technical analysis
Although monthly support line, near 1.3330 now, portrays GBP/USD strength, nearly overbought RSI conditions join receding strength of the bullish MACD to suggest fear of a pullback unless the quote successfully crosses September 02 high of 1.3402.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3355
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3149
|Daily SMA50
|1.3018
|Daily SMA100
|1.2998
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.338
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3293
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3326
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3433
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3485
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7350 amid dismal Australian data
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7350 as the downbeat Australian Q3 Construction Output data fails to inspire the bulls. A pause in the US dollar sell-off also adds to the pullback in the aussie. A significant improvement in global risk appetite gave the AUD a boost on Tuesday.
Gold: Nears the 200-day SMA support
Gold is trading quite close to the widely-followed 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,797. The safe-haven metal is about to test the long-term SMA for the first time since March. A break below that support cannot be ruled out.
USD/JPY hovers around 104.50 amid positive T-yields, S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY selling stalls, but not out of the woods yet. The bears take a breather after the 30-pips drop seen Tuesday. Gains in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields save the day for the bulls. Risk-on flows to keep DXY undermined ahead of US data dump.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!