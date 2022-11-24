GBP/USD struggles around 1.2080, upside remain favored amid upbeat market sentiment

- GBP/USD is facing fragile barricades in overstepping the critical hurdle of 1.2080.
- FOMC minutes are supporting a slowdown in the rate hike pace to reduce financial risks.
- BOE’s Bailey is expected to hike its interest rates by 50 bps in December monetary policy meeting.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying signs of loss in the upside momentum while attempting to cross the immediate hurdle of 1.2080 in the Tokyo session. The upside momentum is not completely exhausted as the risk profile is full of optimism. A continuous oscillation of the Cable above the psychological resistance of 1.2000 indicates that bulls are in their comfort zone and more upside is still favored.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is set to test the round-level support of 106.00 due to a sheer decline in safe-haven’s appeal. The downside momentum in the US Dollar could drag it to a test of a three-month low at 105.34 as odds of continuation of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike structure by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are fading away.
The 10-year US Treasury yields have slipped below 3.69% as a majority of Fed policymakers are supporting a slowdown in the pace of hiking interest rates. The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cleared that Fed think tanks are likely to observe the progress of the efforts made yet to bring price stability. Also, a reduction in financial risks is highly required now.
On the United Kingdom front, after adding 75 bps in the interest rates by the Bank of England (BOE) in its November monetary policy. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is expected to escalate interest rates further by 50 bps, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Nov 18-22.
BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill cited that surge in people quitting the British workforce because of ill health or early retirement could force the BOE to further increase interest rates, as reported by The Guardian. He further added that “Accelerating unemployment among the working age population is indicating an adverse supply shock, which could lead to higher payroll bills for the employers, and henceforth a rise in inflation”.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2069
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1654
|Daily SMA50
|1.1391
|Daily SMA100
|1.1643
|Daily SMA200
|1.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2082
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2349
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
