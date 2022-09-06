  • GBP/USD is sensing resistance around 1.1520 as the focus shifts to speeches from central banks.
  • An upbeat US ISM Services PMI data has infused fresh blood into the DXY.
  • Liz Truss seems on a spree of announcing relief packages to safeguard households against higher inflation.

The GBP/USD pair is facing barriers in crossing the immediate hurdle of 1.1520 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is displaying a volatility contraction phase after correcting from the round-level resistance of 1.1600 on Tuesday. The cable witnessed a steep fall after the market participants underpinned the greenback on robust US ISM Services PMI data.

Upbeat US ISM Services PMI strengthened he DXY

The Non-Manufacturing ISM data landed at 56.9, higher than the estimates and the prior release of 55.1 and 56.7 respectively. A surprising improvement in the Services PMI strengthened the mighty US dollar index (DXY) and printed a fresh two0decade high at 110.55. The DXY is establishing itself above the psychological resistance of 110.00 and is gearing up for a fresh rally ahead.

Going forward, the DXY will dance to the tunes of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Jerome Powell scheduled on Thursday. Fed Powell will provide cues about the likely monetary policy action in September monetary policy meeting.

Truss’s relief packages to scale down the impact of higher inflation

On the UK front, after securing the position of next UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss is continuously announcing relief packages for the households against soaring inflation. To safeguard households from soaring energy bills, Liz Truss announced a fund of 130 billion pounds for freezing bills. Under this, the new cabinet will set a fixed unit price for energy suppliers to sell gas & electricity to households.

And, now Truss will cut taxes for households, which will remain supportive to combat higher payouts. Apart from that, the Cabinet will focus on making more investments and scaling up the employment generation process. In addition to that, the speech from Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey will remain in focus. BOE’s Bailey will dictate the likely monetary policy action at the next policy meeting, scheduled for September 15.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1519
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1517
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1856
Daily SMA50 1.1969
Daily SMA100 1.2218
Daily SMA200 1.2782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1522
Previous Daily Low 1.1444
Previous Weekly High 1.1761
Previous Weekly Low 1.1496
Previous Monthly High 1.2294
Previous Monthly Low 1.1599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1492
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1474
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1466
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1416
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1388
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1545
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1573
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1623

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness

GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.

GBP/USD News

Gold's battle around $1,700 continues

Gold's battle around $1,700 continues

Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data. 

Gold News

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.

Read more

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change

King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures