GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near 1.4175 area, upside remains capped

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained some traction in reaction to hawkish comments by BoE's Haldane.
  • Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the move.
  • Brexit jitters, COVID-19 woes kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the sterling.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and was last seen trading around the 1.4170-75 region.

The pair built on the previous day's late bound from the 1.4120 region and gained some traction on Wednesday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. The British pound got a minor lift after the Bank of England's (BoE) Chief Economist, Andy Haldane said there were already some pretty punchy pressures on prices. Haldane also indicated that the central bank might need to turn off the tap of its huge monetary stimulus.

On the other hand, the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's intraday strength. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond slipped below the key 1.50% threshold for the first time since May 7. That said, concerns that rising inflation might force the Fed to taper its bond purchases helped limit the downside for the greenback.

Apart from this, EU-UK collision over Norther Ireland protocol and talks that further easing of lockdown measures in the UK may be postponed capped any further gains for the GBP/USD pair. The EU warned of swift and firm action if the UK fails to implement its post-Brexit obligations. There are also speculations that the UK may delay plans to end restrictions fully on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the UK or the US. Moreover, investors preferred to move on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's US CPI report. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.4200 mark before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4175
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.4156
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4147
Daily SMA50 1.3982
Daily SMA100 1.3911
Daily SMA200 1.356
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4185
Previous Daily Low 1.4121
Previous Weekly High 1.4249
Previous Weekly Low 1.4083
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4145
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.416
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4123
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.409
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4059
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4186
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4217
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.425

 

 

GME stock positioned for another short squeeze

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar

The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.

GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound. 

XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900

Gold price looks to extend Tuesday's losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.

El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off

Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.

Marking time ahead of the week's big events

The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.

