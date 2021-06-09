GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near 1.4175 area, upside remains capped

- GBP/USD gained some traction in reaction to hawkish comments by BoE's Haldane.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the move.
- Brexit jitters, COVID-19 woes kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the sterling.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and was last seen trading around the 1.4170-75 region.
The pair built on the previous day's late bound from the 1.4120 region and gained some traction on Wednesday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. The British pound got a minor lift after the Bank of England's (BoE) Chief Economist, Andy Haldane said there were already some pretty punchy pressures on prices. Haldane also indicated that the central bank might need to turn off the tap of its huge monetary stimulus.
On the other hand, the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's intraday strength. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond slipped below the key 1.50% threshold for the first time since May 7. That said, concerns that rising inflation might force the Fed to taper its bond purchases helped limit the downside for the greenback.
Apart from this, EU-UK collision over Norther Ireland protocol and talks that further easing of lockdown measures in the UK may be postponed capped any further gains for the GBP/USD pair. The EU warned of swift and firm action if the UK fails to implement its post-Brexit obligations. There are also speculations that the UK may delay plans to end restrictions fully on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the UK or the US. Moreover, investors preferred to move on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's US CPI report. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.4200 mark before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3982
|Daily SMA100
|1.3911
|Daily SMA200
|1.356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.