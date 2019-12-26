GBP/USD steady below 1.30 handle, awaiting Brexit noise to return in 2020

- GBP/USD holds steady in holiday markets awaiting 202 Brexit noise.
- Strong downside potential for GBP if trade talks are difficult between UK/EU.
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2991 having been kept in a tight 1.2986/94 range in thin market conditions while we await UK PM Johnson and his Brexit team to return from recess and for trade negotiations to drive price action.
GBP/USD is a touch below the 1.30 handle following a pre-Xmas correction from the depths of the 1.29 handle which followed the post-hard Brexit sentiment drop from the 1.35 handle mid-month.
On Brexit, analysts at Rabobank argued that "the electorate may have given PM Johnson a majority in the House of Commons on the hope that he could finally put Brexit to bed, but trade negotiations between the UK and the EU will dominate much of the domestic political landscape."
The analysts added that should "talks are difficult a ‘no deal’ Brexit would still be a prospect for the UK at the end of 2020. This could bring strong downside potential for GBP and could also act as a drag on the EUR."
BoE to revisit a rate cut should Brexit trade negotiations point to a hard Brexit
Meanwhile, the Bank of England left rates unchanged in a 7-2 vote earlier this month and the policy guidance was identical to that of September. The core of the MPC is still looking for growth to pick up to above potential in the first half of 2020 as political and trade uncertainty abate. If that fails to materialise, then odds of a rate cut will rise and also weigh on the pound.
GBP/USD levels
"Acceptance below the 1.2800 round-figure mark will reinforce the bearish scenario and pave the way for the resumption of the downward trajectory," Haresh Menghani, editor at FXStreet, wrote in the GBP/USD Price Forecast 2020: Pound may continue to fall on hard Brexit deadline – and,
The pair then could accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 1.2500 handle before eventually dropping to 2019 monthly closing lows support near the 1.2160 horizontal zone. Any subsequent slide, however, might continue to attract some buying interest near the 1.20 handle, which if broken will be seen as the opening of a new chapter in the GBP downfall.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2956
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3084
|Daily SMA50
|1.2965
|Daily SMA100
|1.2636
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.301
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2912
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3423
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2973
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.295
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3057
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3104
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears five-month high amid broad USD weakness, phase-one optimism
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6950, a level close to the highest since July 26, amid the initial Asian trading session on Friday.
USD/JPY drops to 109.55 after Japan’s data dump
USD/JPY steps back to 109.55 surrounding Friday’s Tokyo open. The pair recently took note of headlines data, BOJ Summary of Opinions while trimming some of its latest gains.
Durable goods orders for November are not coal for Christmas
The unforeseen plunge in durable goods orders last month is not a sign that consumers and business executives are pocketing their credit cards for the holiday season.
WTI flashes fresh 14-week top following surprise API draw, geopolitical catalysts
WTI takes the bids to $61.80 by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia. The energy benchmark cheers the nearness to the signing of the phase-one deal between the US and China.
USD/JPY drops to 109.55 after Japan’s data dump
USD/JPY steps back to 109.55 surrounding Friday’s Tokyo open. The pair recently took note of headlines data, BOJ Summary of Opinions while trimming some of its latest gains.