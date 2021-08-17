GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed

GBP/USD bears take a breather after cheering the best party in five months.

Broad USD strength, backed by risk-off mood, favors the sellers.

UK jobs report couldn’t recall bulls amid Brexit, covid woes at home.

UK CPI may clarify BOE’s hawkish stand, FOMC Minutes should be watched for taper tantrums.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.

The risk-aversion wave propelled the US dollar versus major currencies and dragged down the GBP/USD prices the previous day even as the UK flashed upbeat employment figures. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose 0.56% to end Tuesday’s North American session around 93.15 during the two-day uptrend.

The UK’s headline Unemployment Rate for three months to June dropped below 4.8% expected and prior to 4.7% but the Claimant Count Change dropped below -114.8K previous readouts to -7.8K in July. it’s worth noting that the Average Earnings improved during the three months to June.

In addition to the Delta covid variant woes that underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand, downbeat US Retail Sales and fears of Fed tapering also propelled the DXY prices on Tuesday. In doing so, the greenback ignored a bit softer US Treasury yields.

At home, the UK marked the highest virus-led deaths since March and approved Moderna’s covid vaccine shot for 12 to 17-year-olds. On the other hand, German media’s allegations over the UK’s stubborn behavior and downbeat comments from the UK’s House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mog portray Brexit woes and drag the GBP/USD prices. “Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted the EU must not at any stretch think they can "annex" Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom as he set about a furious defense of Great Britain's interests,” said the UK Express.

Looking forward, the UK’s mixed employment data, mostly upbeat, keep the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers hopeful for a tighter monetary policy going forward. However, today’s UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, expected 2.2% versus 2.5% will be the key to follow. Also important will be the monetary policy meeting minutes for the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Technical analysis

A daily closing below 200-DMA, around 1.3785, redirects GBP/USD bears toward six-month-old horizontal support around 1.3566–72.