GBP/USD snaps three-day downtrend near 1.2000, Fed’s Powell, US ADP Employment Change eyed

- GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high during the first positive day in four.
- Record high UK fresh food prices, hawkish statements from BOE’s Bailey favor buyers.
- China-linked optimism adds strength to the corrective bounce.
- The cautious mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s first speech since November FOMC tests buyers.
GBP/USD cheers upbeat inflation signals, as well as the market’s cautious optimism while snapping a three-day downtrend near 1.2000 during early Wednesday morning. Even so, the Cable pair traders remain cautious ahead of the key data/events.
As per the latest data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the cost of fresh food sold in British shops increased in November at the fastest annual rate since records began in 2005, to 14.3% per Reuters.
Other details from the news mentioned, “Other food item prices surged at the fastest pace on record to 12.4% in November, up from 11.6% the month before. Overall shop price inflation rose to 7.4%, a record for the index which started 17 years ago, and up from 6.6% in October.”
On Tuesday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the UK labor market has turned out to be much more constrained than we thought. Before him, BOE Policymaker Catherine Mann said, “Medium-term inflation expectations are very important for my assessment of where bank rate should go.”
Other than the likely aggressive BOE, easing Covid fears from China also seemed to have underpinned the GBP/USD pair’s latest rebound. That said, the dragon nation registered the second consecutive fall in daily infections, to 37,828 at the latest. Previously, China announced multiple measures to ease the strict lockdown in the key areas after witnessing a retreat in the daily Covid infections from a record high. Even so, the world’s second-largest economy kept its Zero-Covid policy intact. Bloomberg reported the reopening of some city buildings in the greater Zhengzhou region, the home of a key iPhone plant. Earlier on Tuesday, the news broke that China's Guangdong province will allow the close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home.
On the same line could be the softer US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index for November which dropped to 100.2 versus 102.2 prior (revised down from 102.5).
It should, however, be noted that the hawkish hopes from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, mainly due to the latest hawkish rhetoric among the policymakers seem to test the GBP/USD pair buyers. Additionally challenging the pair buyers could be the fears of a nationwide strike of the UK government employees and fears of recession due to the latest changes in the fiscal policies.
Other than the Fed’s Powell, an early signal for Friday’s United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), namely the ADP Employment Change for November, as well as the second readings of the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3) will also be important for the GBP/USD pair traders to watch.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest rebound, the support-turned-resistance line from November 09 and the 200-DMA, respectively near 1.2130 and 1.2160, challenge the GBP/USD bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1976
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|1.1946
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1753
|Daily SMA50
|1.1439
|Daily SMA100
|1.1646
|Daily SMA200
|1.2168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1946
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2019
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2104
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls challenge 0.6700 despite awful Chinese NBS PMIs
AUD/USD is testing highs near 0.6700 despite the awful Chinese NBS Manufacturing and Services PMIs. The Aussie draws support from a broadly weaker US Dollar as investors assess the latest economic data from Australia and China ahead of the critical US events.
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0350 ahead of EU inflation
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.0340 while snapping a three-day downtrend during early Wednesday. The major currency pair prints mild gains amid the upbeat signals from the options market and cautious mood ahead of crucial data events.
Gold traders await the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Gold prices climbed on Tuesday even as the US Dollar and bond yields rose but were capped as traders get set for the Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell, who will speak on Wednesday. China and the Coronavirus spread are keeping markets at bay.
Arguing the case for a Cardano price pullback to $0.35
Cardano price has produced four lower highs throughout the month, with three connected by a recently breached trendline. A hurdle above $0.322 could create an additional 12% upswing. A four-hour candlestick close below the $0.304 level would invalidate the bullish potential.
ADP Jobs Preview: Markets set to find more reasons to sell the Dollar, big beat needed to boost it Premium
Houston, we have a correlation – ADP's jobs report has finally come in line with the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. It took a hiatus and a change in formula to make that happen, but what matters is that this release finally matters.