- GBP/USD pulls back from seven-day top, drops for the first time in five days.
- Britain’s Brexit Minister David Frost returns empty-handed from the crunch talks with the EU over NI protocol, trade deal.
- Market sentiment awaits fresh clues amid US-Russia, Sino-American tussle and cautious sentiment ahead of China data.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index can entertain bulls amid a light calendar in the West.
GBP/USD trims weekly gains while easing to 1.3783, down 0.05% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The cable rose to consecutive four days so far in the week but has recently stepped back from a seven-day top amid Brexit pessimism as well as a shift in the market’s mood.
During his crunch meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, UK’s Frost couldn’t solve the riddle over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol that recently triggered violence in the troubled region. At the end of the meeting, Downing Street said, per Daily Express, "The meeting is part of an ongoing process with the EU to resolve outstanding differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol." It was also mentioned in the news that the bloc is insisting on the full implementation of the protocol, including on a series of NI-GB trade checks.
Other than the NI issue, the region’s push to respond to its legal action over the UK’s unilateral NI protocol acts and the region’s failure to alter the Brexit trade deal treaty also tested the cable buyers off-late. The European Union (EU) took legal action over Britain after it single-handedly altered border-check plans between the UK and Northern Ireland for certain goods.
Elsewhere, some among the bloc’s political fraternity have recently backed Britain over their Brexit demands but hardliners like Germany and France oppose any relaxation and bloc the trade deal. Daily Express said, “Last year's Brexit trade pact is only in force on a provisional basis because the EU has still not fully ratified it. Downing Street has warned it will not allow for any extra time with temporary implementation set to expire at the end of the month.”
It’s worth mentioning that the US sanctions on Russia and China's dislike for American ties with Taiwan as well as intervention in Hong Kong politics also weigh on the risks. Further, cautious sentiment ahead of China’s key statistics, including the Q1 GDP, also challenge the quote’s previous upside moves.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures wobble around record top while the US 10-year Treasury yields lick their wounds near a one-month low.
Given the strong US-data-backed run-up by the GBP/USD the previous day, coupled with a lack of major data/events from the UK, today’s US Michigan Consumer Sentiment details will be closely observed for fresh direction.
Read: US Michigan Consumer Sentiment April Preview: Happiness is on the way
Technical analysis
A confluence of 21-day and 50-day EMA EMA probes short-term buyers around the 1.3800 threshold, a break of which will highlight a descending resistance line from March 18, near 1.3870. Meanwhile, GBP/USD sellers are less likely to take entries until the quote stays above the 100-day EMA level of 1.3670.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3785
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3787
|Daily SMA50
|1.386
|Daily SMA100
|1.3698
|Daily SMA200
|1.3352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3749
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD unable to break above 1.2000 but bullish
EUR/USD holds near the psychological barrier but lacks momentum enough to break above it. Risk appetite plays in favor of the shared currency.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of Brexit meeting
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Litecoin marches toward new all-time highs
Litecoin price has been the beneficiary of the broader strength in the cryptocurrency complex. Litecoin price reaches measured move target in just two weeks. Still, the robustness of volume shows a belief in the underlying LTC fundamentals and its future.
EUR/USD unable to break above 1.2000 but bullish
EUR/USD holds near the psychological barrier but lacks momentum enough to break above it. Risk appetite plays in favor of the shared currency.
Global stocks rally accelerates after strong Wall Street earnings
Global stocks rallied as the market continued to focus on the ongoing earning season while the US bond yields declined.