Sentiment forecast to reach pandemic high of 89.6 in April.

Consumer outlook has regained just half of its lockdown collapse.

Payrolls, relief payments and consumer spending point to improved confidence.

Sentiment will confirm very buoyant March Retail Sales.

Markets will view rising consumer optimism as background information.

Money may not be able to buy happiness, but it goes a long way to boosting consumer sentiment.

Nonfarm Payrolls had a banner month in March, adding almost one million jobs. Most American families have received $1400 in government cash and are expected to have rushed out and spent it.

Any one of these developments would have boosted consumer confidence. Three in one month may be just the shock needed to convince households that the pandemic is truly on the way out.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is forecast to climb to 89.6 in April from March's 84.9, which was the highest of the pandemic. Attitudes have recovered about half of last year’s plunge from 101 in February to 71.8 in April.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment

FXStreet

Nonfarm Payrolls

American firms hired 916,000 people in March, the most since last August. Revisions to the January and February totals added another 156,000 jobs, bringing the first quarter sum to 1.617 million. Payrolls doubled each month, January 233,000, February 468,000 and the above 916,000 in March.

Each month was also far stronger than the consensus estimates of 50,000 for January,182,000 in February and 647,000 for March. In total the labor market performance for the quarter was 46% better than analysts thought it would be.

Nonfarm Payrolls

FXStreet

Retail Sales and COVID-19 relief

The January COVID-19 stipend of $600 for most individuals generated an astonishing 7.6% surge in Retail Sales.

Except for the fall and recovery around the March and April lockdowns it was the largest single month burst of spending in a generation.

March’s award of $1400 is predicted to jump sales by 5.9%, but that guess has been rising steadily. A few weeks ago it was 4.7%.

It is a good bet that with the job market healing at a blistering rate and prospects for the end of the pandemic improving with each day’s three or four million vaccinations, consumers will celebrate with more enthusiasm than analysts imagine. Retail Sales could easily beat the January total.

Conclusion

Employment is the most important fact for consumer sentiment.

The excellent March payrolls figures would have had only a partial impact on consumer sentiment as the survey is done in the early part of the month.

A similar delay would involve the stimulus payments which began to be received about the third week and the enjoyment of spending the proceeds.

All three events will be fully reflected in the April sentiment numbers. American consumer optimism is set to flower.





