GBP/USD slides to fresh 28-month lows, further below mid-1.2300s

- Persistent no-deal Brexit fears continue to dent sentiment around the GBP.
- Raab’s comments do little to ease concerns and added to the bearish pressure.
- The ongoing USD bullish run further collaborates to the downward trajectory.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed at the start of a new trading week and dropped to fresh 28-month lows, around the 1.2335 region in the last hour.
The British Pound is turning out to be one of the weakest major currencies and continues to be weighed down by rising fears of a no-deal Brexit, especially after the new UK PM Boris Johnson assembled a cabinet that advocates a hard-line stance about leaving the European Union.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden drop over the past hour or so came after the UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab reiterate the government's stance on Brexit negotiations by calling the EU stubborn and said that they must be the one to move.
The pair was further pressurized by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar - supported by Friday's upbeat US GDP print, which diminished odds of an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or continues with its bearish trajectory amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, though oversold conditions might help limit the downside, at least for now.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2344
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2382
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2506
|Daily SMA50
|1.2606
|Daily SMA100
|1.2834
|Daily SMA200
|1.2858
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2464
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2376
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2522
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2376
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2409
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2526
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD tumbles to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU mus move, causing additional fears.
USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off
Following its recent decline on the back of overbought RSI levels, the USD/JPY pair trades near 108.50 so far this Monday. The spot remains pressured amid weaker Asian equities and Treasury yields ahead of trade talks and the FOMC.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead
There is little doubt that the Fed will ease monetary policy at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on July 31. We never thought the chances of a 50 bp move were anything but negligible.