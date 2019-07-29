GBP/USD slides to fresh 28-month lows, further below mid-1.2300s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Persistent no-deal Brexit fears continue to dent sentiment around the GBP.
  • Raab’s comments do little to ease concerns and added to the bearish pressure.
  • The ongoing USD bullish run further collaborates to the downward trajectory.

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed at the start of a new trading week and dropped to fresh 28-month lows, around the 1.2335 region in the last hour.

The British Pound is turning out to be one of the weakest major currencies and continues to be weighed down by rising fears of a no-deal Brexit, especially after the new UK PM Boris Johnson assembled a cabinet that advocates a hard-line stance about leaving the European Union.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden drop over the past hour or so came after the UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab reiterate the government's stance on Brexit negotiations by calling the EU stubborn and said that they must be the one to move.

The pair was further pressurized by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar - supported by Friday's upbeat US GDP print, which diminished odds of an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or continues with its bearish trajectory amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, though oversold conditions might help limit the downside, at least for now.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2344
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.2382
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2506
Daily SMA50 1.2606
Daily SMA100 1.2834
Daily SMA200 1.2858
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2464
Previous Daily Low 1.2376
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2409
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.243
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2351
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.232
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2263
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2438
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2526

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD tumbles to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU mus move, causing additional fears.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off

USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off

Following its recent decline on the back of overbought RSI levels, the USD/JPY pair trades near 108.50 so far this Monday. The spot remains pressured amid weaker Asian equities and Treasury yields ahead of trade talks and the FOMC.

USD/JPY News

Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash

Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash

Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of  $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%. 

Gold News

The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead

The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead

There is little doubt that the Fed will ease monetary policy at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on July 31. We never thought the chances of a 50 bp move were anything but negligible.

Read more

