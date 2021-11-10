GBP/USD slides further below 1.3500 mark on hotter-than-expected US CPI print

Resurgent USD demand prompted fresh selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.

Hotter-than-expected US CPI, the risk-off impulse further underpinned the USD.

Brexit woes, dovish BoE weighed on the GBP and support prospects for further losses.

The GBP/USD pair added to its intraday losses and weakened further below the key 1.3500 psychological mark in reaction to hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures.

Following a brief consolidation earlier this Wednesday, the GBP/USD pair met with fresh supply and extended the previous day's retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.3600 round-figure mark. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by a strong pickup in demand for the US dollar, which drew support from rebounding US bond yields and a softer risk tone.

Intraday, USD buying picked up pace following the release of the latest US inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI rose 0.9% MoM in October as against an uptick to 0.5% anticipated. Adding to this, the yearly rate jumped to 6.2%, while the core CPI which excludes food and energy prices also surpassed market expectations by a big margin.

The data further fueled speculations that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain the continuous rise in inflationary pressures. This, in turn, acted as a tailwind for US Treasury bond yields, which continued underpinning the greenback and dragged the GBP/USD pair lower.

Meanwhile, worries that the UK government will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, along with the Bank of England's dovish decision last week acted as a headwind for the British pound. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the GBP/USD pair's decline below the 1.3500 mark, setting the stage for additional losses.

