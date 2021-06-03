GBP/USD slides back closer to session lows, around mid-1.4100s post-US data

- GBP/USD failed to preserve upbeat UK PMI-inspired modest intraday gains to the 1.4200 mark.
- A combination of factors continued underpinning the USD and capped the upside for the major.
- Better-than-expected US ADP report, jobless claims did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and has now retreated over 50 pips from daily swing highs. The pair has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range and was last seen hovering around mid-1.4100s post-US ADP report.
The pair reversed an intraday dip and built on the previous day's rebound from the vicinity of the 1.4100 mark. The intraday move up was led by upbeat UK Services PMI, which was revised higher and finalized at 62.9 for May as against 61.8 flash estimates. The data added to the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery and provided a modest lift to the British pound.
The pair rallied over 50 pips from the early European session lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.4200 mark amid a modest US dollar strength. Investors have started getting nervous amid speculations that the incoming stronger economic data might force the Fed to begin tapering its bond-buying program. This, in turn, prompted some short-covering around the greenback.
The USD was also supported by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and a sharp pullback in the US equity markets. Apart from this, a stronger-than-expected ADP report on the US private-sector employment further underpinned the buck and turned out to be a key factor behind the latest leg down during the early North American session, though the downside is likely to remain cushioned.
The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported this Thursday that the US private-sector employers added 978K jobs in May, much higher than 650K anticipated. The upbeat headline print, to some extent, was offset by a downward revision of the previous month's reading to 654K from 742K reported previously. Separately, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 385K in the last week from 405K.
The market reaction to the data, however, turned out to be muted as the focus remains on Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP). This would drive expectations for the upcoming FOMC meeting later this month, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4162
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.4171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4124
|Daily SMA50
|1.395
|Daily SMA100
|1.3889
|Daily SMA200
|1.3543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4183
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4111
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4199
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, upbeat US ADP
EUR/USD accelerates its slump as the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 978K new jobs in May, much better than anticipated. Taper talks weigh on equities which in turn, fuel demand for the American currency. ISM Services PMI up next ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP beats, further fueling demand for the American currency.
XAU/USD slides to fresh weekly lows, further below $1,900 amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and met with some fresh supply on Thursday. The intraday downfall was sponsored by a combination of factors and dragged the XAU/USD to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,892 region during the early European session.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.