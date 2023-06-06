GBP/USD slides back closer to 1.2400 amid reviving USD demand, downside seems limited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • GBP/USD turns lower for the third straight day amid a modest USD uptick.
  • The cautious market mood is seen benefitting the safe-haven Greenback.
  • Bets for an imminent Fed rate hike pause might continue to cap the buck.

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound of over 70 pips and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.2455-1.2460 region, or the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), on Tuesday. Spot prices turn lower for the third straight day and trade just above the 1.2400 round-figure mark during the first half of the European session.

The prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets lends some support to the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful upside for the USD seems elusive amid rising bets for an eventual pause in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy tightening cycle. In fact, the current market pricing points to a greater chance that the US central bank will leave interest rates unchanged next week.

It is worth recalling that a slew of influential Fed officials last week backed the case for skipping an interest rate hike at the June policy meeting. Adding to this, the disappointing release of the US ISM Services PMI on Monday, which fell to 50.3 in May, signals more cooling in the US economy and offers lesser headroom for the US central bank to keep raising interest rates. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and acts as a headwind for the Greenback.

Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be far more aggressive in policy tightening to contain stubbornly high inflation might further contribute to limiting the downside for the GBP/USD pair. This, in turn, suggests that any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the major.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.241
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.2442
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2454
Daily SMA50 1.2456
Daily SMA100 1.2303
Daily SMA200 1.1998
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.246
Previous Daily Low 1.2369
Previous Weekly High 1.2545
Previous Weekly Low 1.2327
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2425
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2332
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2296
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2569

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.0700 after mixed Eurozone data

EUR/USD battles 1.0700 after mixed Eurozone data

EUR/USD has come under renewed selling pressure, battling 1.0700 after mixed Eurozone Retail Sales data for April. The pair remains undermined by the cautious market mood, disappointing German Factory Orders and a broad US Dollar rebound. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2400 as US Dollar recovers

GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2400 as US Dollar recovers

GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2400, meeting fresh supply in the European session. The US Dollar is seeing renewed safe-haven buying amid a risk-off market profile, acting as a headwind to the pair. 

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1,960

Gold struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1,960

Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session on Tuesday.

Gold News

Is the metaverse hype back in action?

Is the metaverse hype back in action?

Although there are no major macroeconomic events this week, investors can expect massive volatility on a daily basis. The reasoning behind this outlook is that Apple will be conducting the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5.

Read more

Markets are likely to focus on ECB commentary

Markets are likely to focus on ECB commentary

This is a very quiet week in terms of data and hence markets are likely to focus on last minute central bank commentary. The FOMC blackout period kicked off already on Sunday, but today we have a bunch of ECB speakers on the wires.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures