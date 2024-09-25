GBP/USD sheds 1.34 amid Greenback rebound

GBP/USD turned bearish and dropped back below 1.34 on Wednesday.

Markets pared back their recent tilt into a Pound Sterling bull run.

The US Dollar recovered ground as investors weigh the state of the US economy.

GBP/USD struck an abnormally nearish tone on Wednesday, plunging back below the 1.3400 handle amid a broad-market pullback from full-bore risk appetite. The Pound Sterling paused its recent one-sided trend into the high side, while the Greenback pared recent losses.

The Pound Sterling will be entirely absent from the economic calendar data docket for the remainder of the week, leaving GBP/USD traders to grapple with Friday’s upcoming US inflation print.

US consumer confidence indicators fell this week as the average US consumer doesn’t share in the stock market’s exuberance over Fed rate cuts, with key confidence readings falling to their lowest levels in three years and consumer inflation expectations for the next 12 months ticking higher. This Friday will see a fresh update to US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation figures.

New home sales also fell in August, declining 4.7% to 716K from the previous month’s revised 751K. Meanwhile, investors will see another print of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter, expected to hold steady at 3.0% on an annualized basis. Thursday will also bring a slew of speeches and public appearances from several Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

GBP/USD price forecast

Wednesday’s bearish reversal has pulled Cable back below 1.3400, and price action is poised for a continuation into the low side. Particularly brassve short sellers will be targeting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) all the way down at 1.3062. GBP/USD bidders will be looking to recover ground back into 30-month highs set this week at 1.3430.

