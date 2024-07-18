GBP/USD settles back below 1.30 as Greenback selling abates

GBP/USD clipped back beneath 1.3000 handle on Thursday.

Broad-market US Dollar selling is taking a breather.

UK Retail Sales to wrap up the GBP’s trading week.

GBP/USD has settled back below the 1.3000 key level on Thursday as Greenback short pressures eases. Investors are taking a breather after a hard rally through the early trading week as market sentiment surged on Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations getting pinned to the ceiling.

Forex Today: Investors’ attention now looks at Fedspeak

UK data came in mostly as expected on Thursday, with a slightly better-than-expected but still lower print in unemployment claims. Meanwhile, US Initial Jobless Claims rose as rate-cut-hungry markets got further signs of a slowdown that will help bully the Fed into rate cuts beginning in September.

GBP traders will wrap up a hectic but overall unremarkable UK data docket this week with Friday’s UK Retail Sales for the month of June. MoM Retail Sales are forecast to contract by 0.4% after the previous month’s 2.9% surge, while annualized Retail Sales are expected to slow sharply to 0.2% versus the previous 1.3%.

US Initial Jobless Claims increased more than expected on Thursday, adding 243K new unemployment benefits seekers for the week ended July 12 compared to the expected 230K, and rising above the previous week’s revised 223K. With labor data softening, market expectations of a September rate cut will be further bolstered, but bets for a Fed rate trim have nowhere left to go with markets already pricing in nearly 100% odds of a quarter-point rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on September 18.

On the UK side, Average Earnings printed broadly as expected, while June’s Claimant Count Change eased to 32.3K from the previous revised 51.9K, however the figure failed to reach the modeled forecast of 23.4K.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.32% -0.55% 0.43% 1.16% 1.06% -0.75% EUR -0.07% 0.29% -0.43% 0.55% 1.12% 1.18% -0.64% GBP -0.32% -0.29% -0.61% 0.26% 0.82% 0.84% -0.92% JPY 0.55% 0.43% 0.61% 0.98% 1.49% 1.57% -0.39% CAD -0.43% -0.55% -0.26% -0.98% 0.65% 0.62% -1.19% AUD -1.16% -1.12% -0.82% -1.49% -0.65% 0.06% -1.73% NZD -1.06% -1.18% -0.84% -1.57% -0.62% -0.06% -1.80% CHF 0.75% 0.64% 0.92% 0.39% 1.19% 1.73% 1.80% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD technical outlook

GBP/USD recently set a 12-month high of 1.3044, but topside momentum drained out of the Cable and the pair is falling back to the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2922. An extended backslide will see short pressure building to force the pair back down to the 200-day EMA at 1.2621, but with price action trading well above the long-run moving average, a bullish recovery from 1.2800 isn’t off the table as the 50-day EMA rising into 1.2754.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD daily chart