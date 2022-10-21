- GBP/USD remains mildly offered as bears attack short-term key support.
- Political turmoil in the UK escalates after PM Truss’ resignation, fresh elections is to be held on Monday.
- Hawkish bets on the BOE failed to impress pair buyers amid multi-year high US Treasury yields.
- UK Retail Sales are the key to recall buyers amid strong inflation.
GBP/USD takes offers to renew intraday low near the 1.1200 support confluence as traders await the UK Retail Sales during early Friday. Other than the pre-data jitters, the political crisis in Britain also weighs on the Cable pair amid upbeat US Dollar Index (DXY) and firmer US Treasury yields.
Liz Truss resigned from the UK’s Prime Minister’s post after serving the shortest tenure as the national leader. Truss’ fall was mainly linked to the downbeat fiscal policies conveyed in the “mini-budget” and the British dislike for the same, which in turn raised concerns for the return of Boris Johnson as UK PM. It’s worth noting that Reuters said, “The Conservative Party, which holds a big majority in parliament and need not call a nationwide election for another two years, will now elect a new leader by Oct. 28 - Britain's fifth prime minister in six years.”
Elsewhere, the UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence improved to -47 in September versus the record low of -49 marked the previous month, as per the latest data release on Friday. Following the data, Reuters stated that confidence among British consumers remained close to the lowest level on record this month with households facing double-digit inflation, rising interest rates and political chaos, the survey showed on Friday.
It is important to know that the UK’s headline inflation jumped to the multi-year high near 10.0% earlier in the week and hence propelled the odds of the Bank of England’s (BOE) faster/heavier rate hikes. Hence, today’s UK Retail Sales, expected to improve to -0.5% MoM in September versus -1.6% prior, will be crucial for the GBP/USD buyers as a firmer number could defend the pair from breaking the immediate key support.
Even so, hawkish Fedbets and multi-year high US Treasury bond yields could join the hawkish Fedspeak to weigh on the quote. Furthermore, political developments in the UK will be crucial to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
An upward-slopping trend line from September 28 joins the 10-DMA to restrict immediate GBP/USD downside around 1.1200. The pair buyers, however, remain uninterested unless the quote crosses the five-week-old resistance line, near 1.1330 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1208
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1128
|Daily SMA50
|1.1445
|Daily SMA100
|1.1795
|Daily SMA200
|1.2431
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1337
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1381
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1274
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1235
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1486
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
