GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3600 on Brexit chatters, BOE’s Bailey eyed

- GBP/USD struggles to keep the strongest run-up in a week.
- DUP leader pushes for Article 16 activation amid sluggish Brexit talks.
- UK PM Johnson unveils more covid-led hospitalizations, highlights need for booster jabs.
- Brexit talks, speeches from BOE and Fed leaders will be in focus.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3560-70 following the heaviest daily jump in over a week. While the broad US dollar weakness allowed the Cable pair to recover the previous day, fears concerning Brexit and the UK’s coronavirus conditions seem to weigh on the quote of late.
Having heard of the ‘limited’ progress on the Brexit talks, the UK’s readiness to trigger Article 16 highlights fears concerning the key issue and drag down the GBP/USD prices of late. The Independent said, “Britain’s negotiator Lord David Frost emerged from a meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday saying advances towards new trading rules for Northern Ireland had been ‘limited’.” Following that, the BBC came out with the news saying, “Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated his belief that ‘conditions have been met to trigger Article 16,’”
Elsewhere, UK PM Boris Johnson mentions the booster jabbing for the COVID-19 as the "single most important thing" people can do for "our country" and to protect the NHS (National Health Services), per Sky News. “We are starting to see too many elderly people going into hospital,” adds UK PM Johnson.
It’s worth noting that the passage of US President Joe Biden’s $1.0 trillion infrastructure spending plans by the House of Representatives and upbeat US jobs report for October offered a positive start to the week to the markets. The same joined chatters over the Fed reshuffle and weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY) to help the GBP/USD buyers.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed with mild gains even as the US 10-year Treasury yields recovered.
Looking forward, comments from the Bank of England’s (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell can offer short-term direction to the GBP/USD prices as both the central bank leaders have been hawkish of late, with the BOE’s Bailey being a bit cautious after the last week’s hint of December hike in rates.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD rebound fades below a downward sloping resistance line from October 29, around 1.3620 by the press time. Also important is the convergence of 50-day and 20-day SMA near 1.3690-3700 area. Adding to the downside bias is the bearish MACD signals and weak RSI line.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3562
|Today Daily Change
|0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|1.3499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3693
|Daily SMA50
|1.3701
|Daily SMA100
|1.3761
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3509
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3424
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3477
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3457
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3446
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3615
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
