GBP/USD climbs to 1.264, lifted by soft USD and dovish Fed cues, weak services data.

Powell ties rate cuts to data; Bostic hints at delayed cuts to late 2024.

Shifts in BoE and Fed rate cut expectations indicate evolving monetary policies.

The Pound Sterling posted solid gains against the Greenback on Wednesday after bouncing from a seven-week low of 1.2539 on Tuesday. Federal Reserve officials crossing the newswires and weaker-than-expected US services sector data are a headwind for the US Dollar, which tumbled for the second day in a row. The GBP/USD trades at 1.264, gains 0.56%.

GBP/USD rebounds from lows as Fed officials' comments and US services sector data influence currency dynamics

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed a softer-than-expected Services PMI, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, reaffirming that interest rates would be cut, but it would depend on upcoming data. On the contrary, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic stood by his stance of just one rate cut, adding that it could happen in the last quarter of 2024.

In the meantime, US Treasury yields trimmed its earlier gains a headwind for the buck. The US Dollar Index (DXY) which tracks the performance of the American currency against other six, tumbles 0.46%, down at 104.26. This comes after the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI sent the DXY rallying to the 105.00 mark.

Bank of England and Fed rate cut expectations

Money market futures traders see the Bank of England (BoE) cutting rates 25 basis points in June, with odds standing at 66%. Across the Atlantic, traders had fully priced in a 25-basis point cut by the Fed until July 31.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Given the fundamental backdrop, GBP/USD price action suggests the pair could test the 50-day moving average (DMA) after reclaiming the 200 and the 100-DMA, each at 1.2586 and 1.2656, respectively. If those levels are taken out of the way, expect further upside at around 1.2700. On the other hand, if sellers step in and push the exchange rate below the 200-DMA at 1.2586, that could spur a test of 1.2500.