GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3500 as Brexit, UK politics join pre-Fed caution

- GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from three-week low, indecisive during Asia.
- France reissues legal threat to UK over fishing issues, EU’s Sefcovic ‘frustrated’ over Brexit deadlock.
- The UK eases covid-linked restrictions on international arrivals, PM Johnson awaits Tory reaction to ‘Partygate’.
- Fed, BOE both expected to turn hawkish but today is the FOMC day and hence pair bears stay hopeful.
GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s rebound near 1.3510 during a sluggish session ahead of Wednesday’s London open.
Although the pre-Fed anxiety becomes the key burden weighing down the pair prices, downbeat concerns over Brexit and the UK politics also exert an additional downside burden on the GBGP/USD prices.
The cable pair bounced off a monthly low the previous day amid escalating chatters over the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate hike and political fraternity flashing lesser negatives for UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson. On the same line was the market’s cautious sentiment ahead of today’s US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.
Although UK activity numbers couldn’t match the likes of the British important and employment data for January, the Omicron-linked supply outage is likely to push the “Old Lady” towards a rate hike earlier than previously signaled. In this regard, Reuters said, “Britain's central bank looks on course to raise interest rates next week for the second time in less than two months, reversing more of its COVID-19 pandemic stimulus, after inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30 years.”
Also positive for the GBP/USD prices could be the UK’s reduction in the covid-linked entry barriers for the foreign arrivals, as well as talks that Britain will have good post-Brexit trade deals with the US and India.
On the contrary, France reiterates dislike for the post-Brexit fishing laws per European affairs minister Clement Beaune. Also portraying the Brexit fears were headlines from the UK Express saying, “(EU) Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic is "frustrated" with the UK after another week of talks with Liz Truss that brought no breakthrough.”
It’s worth noting that the Russia-Ukraine woes, downbeat economic forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and hawkish Fed expected, backed by firmer US inflation expectations, per the 10-year, breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, also play their roles to limit immediate GBP/USD moves.
Moving on, GBP/USD traders will pay attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech as the Fed Boss is likely to tease the March rate hike, which in turn could weigh on the GBP/USD prices.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the 100-DMA level of 1.3535, GBP/USD remains vulnerable to retest the 50-DMA, around 1.3420 at the latest.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3507
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3574
|Daily SMA50
|1.3422
|Daily SMA100
|1.3537
|Daily SMA200
|1.3728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3519
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
