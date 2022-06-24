GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2250 as Conservatives fail in UK by-elections, Retail Sales eyed

- GBP/USD pulls back from intraday high during the first positive day in three.
- Conservatives lost two Parliamentary seats in the UK by-elections, challenges to PM Johnson mounts.
- Downbeat UK data and disappointment from BOE keep cable bears hopeful.
- British Retail Sales for May will be important considering its lion share in GDP.
GBP/USD justifies UK’s political pessimism to take a U-turn from the intraday high, near 1.2270 during early Friday morning in Europe. Even so, a softer US dollar and anxiety ahead of the UK’s Retail Sales for May, up for publishing at 06:30 GMT, challenge the Cable pair sellers.
UK PM Boris Johnson witnesses defeat in previously safe seats for the Conservatives during the by-elections. Among them, Liberal Democrats Party won the Tiverton and Honiton seats while Labour Party won in Wakefield. It’s worth noting that UK PM Johnson lost confidence after the partygate scandal and hence raised worries about the further GBP/USD weakness.
Elsewhere, downbeat prints of the UK PMIs for June and early signals for Retail Sales weighed on the GBP/USD pair the previous day. UK’s S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 53.4 in June, versus 53.7 expected and May’s final reading of 54.6. The Services PMI reprints the previous month’s final reading of 53.4 while staying below 53.0 forecasts.
Further, the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) latest Distributive Trades Survey showed on Thursday that the UK’s Retail Sales Balance dropped to -5 in June versus -1 prior. Additionally, the three-month average dropped to the lowest level in a year with -14 versus -9 previous readings.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped the three-day downtrend the previous day, down 0.11% intraday near 104.30 by the press time, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s concern for recession joined downbeat US PMI data to favor the greenback buyers the previous day. However, the mentioning of inflation and recession woes as the challenges to ensure a smooth landing, despite expecting firmer growth this year, weigh on the DXY.
Amid these plays, the Wall Street benchmarks closed positively due to the downbeat Treasury yields. However, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% while the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around 3.09%, after dropping to a fortnight low the previous day.
Moving on, UK Retail Sales contribute nearly 60% to the British GDP and hence become important for the GBP/USD pair traders. The key data is expected to improve on YoY but may disappoint on MoM. It should be observed that the Bank of England’s (BOE) refrain from announcing faster rate hikes than already planned could weigh on the quote even if the data manage to offer a positive surprise.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD fades bounce off a six-week-old horizontal support area, around 1.2170-60. On the contrary, buyers need validation from 1.2285 to trigger the upside momentum. Even so, the 100-SMA could test the bulls around 1.2345.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2274
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2393
|Daily SMA50
|1.2497
|Daily SMA100
|1.2884
|Daily SMA200
|1.3199
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2294
|Previous Daily Low
|1.217
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2407
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1934
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2117
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2436
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
