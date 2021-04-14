GBP/USD retreats from one-week tops, up little around 1.3755-60 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained traction for the third straight day, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move.
  • A modest pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the major.
  • A subsequent slide below the 1.3745-40 region will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 50 pips from daily tops and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its daily trading range, just above mid-1.3700s.

The pair prolonged this week's rebound from the 100-day SMA support near the 1.3670-65 region and gained traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair to one-week tops and was exclusively sponsored by sustained US dollar selling through the first half of the trading action.

Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 1.3800 round-figure mark. As investors digested Tuesday's rather unimpressive US CPI report, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the USD to rebound from three-week lows and prompted some selling around the GBP/USD pair.

Apart from this, concerns about a possible link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare blood clotting disorder further held the GBP bulls from placing fresh bets. Investors now seem worried that a temporary ban on the jab for the below 30 age group could delay the UK government's plan to reopen the economy.

Even from a technical perspective, the emergence of some selling at higher levels suggests that the positive move witnessed since the beginning of this week might have run out of steam. A subsequent slide below the 1.3745-40 region will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to slide further.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday. Hence, the key focus will be on a scheduled speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later during the US session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3762
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.3752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3797
Daily SMA50 1.3858
Daily SMA100 1.3694
Daily SMA200 1.3346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3769
Previous Daily Low 1.3694
Previous Weekly High 1.3919
Previous Weekly Low 1.367
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.374
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3723
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3633
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3782
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3813
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3856

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

