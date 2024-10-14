GBP/USD remains close to one-month low, seems vulnerable near mid-1.3000s

- GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a weaker note amid sustained USD buying.
- Expectations for more aggressive BoE policy easing further undermine the GBP.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the downfall.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest gains and attracts fresh sellers at the start of a new week. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.3000s and remain close to a one-month low touched last Thursday amid a bullish US Dollar (USD).
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands tall near its highest level since mid-August as traders have priced out the possibility of further jumbo interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November. This, along with persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, turns out to be another factor benefiting the safe-haven buck and exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is undermined by expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) might be heading towards speeding up its rate-cutting cycle. In fact, markets are pricing in a 90% chance that the BoE will cut rates in November. The bets were lifted by the recent comments from the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, saying that there was a chance that the central bank could become a bit more aggressive in cutting rates if there's further good news on inflation.
Meanwhile, the initial market reaction to Friday's economic releases from the UK and the US fades rather quickly, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the economy grew by 0.2% in August, marking a modest recovery after two months of stagnation in June and July. This was accompanied by better-than-expected UK Manufacturing and Industrial Production figures for August.
From the US, the Producer Price Index for final demand was unchanged in September and rose 1.8% from a year ago. The core gauge that excludes volatile food and energy categories climbed 0.2% from the prior month and 2.8% from a year ago. The data pointed to a favourable inflation outlook and supported expectations for additional interest rate cuts by the Fed in November. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and offer some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
