GBP/USD remains below 1.3050 following UK labor data

The Unemployment Rate is the broadest indicator of Britain’s labor market. The figure is highlighted by the broad media, beyond the financial sector, giving the publication a more significant impact despite its late publication. It is released around six weeks after the month ends. While the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining price stability, there is a substantial inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation. A higher than expected figure tends to be GBP-bearish.

The ILO Unemployment Rate released by the UK Office for National Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. It is a leading indicator for the UK Economy. If the rate goes up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the UK labor market. As a result, a rise leads to a weakening of the UK economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is seen as bearish.

On Monday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari reaffirmed the Fed's data-dependent approach. Kashkari reiterated familiar Fed policymaker views on the strength of the US economy, noting continued easing of inflationary pressures and a robust labor market, despite a recent uptick in the overall unemployment rate, per Reuters.

The US Dollar (USD) gains support from increasing expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will avoid aggressive interest rate cuts, following a strong jobs report and concerns of sticky US inflation. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in an 88.2% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in November, with no anticipation of a larger 50-basis-point reduction.

The UK ILO Unemployment Rate eased to 4.0% in the three months leading up to August, down from July’s 4.1% reading and below the market forecast of 4.1%. Employment Change for August showed an increase of 373,000, up from 265,000 in July. Meanwhile, Average Earnings excluding Bonuses rose by 4.9% year-on-year in the three months to August, in line with expectations, though slightly lower than the 5.1% growth recorded in July.

GBP/USD edges lower after registering gains in the previous two sessions, trading around 1.3040 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair remains subdued following the mixed employment data release from the United Kingdom (UK).

