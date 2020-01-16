GBP/USD registers three-day winning streak amid Brexit drama

- GBP/USD benefits from the USD weakness, ignores pessimism surrounding the BOE’s likely rate cut.
- EU, Ireland spread Brexit pessimism, US-China trade deal fails to excite the market.
- US Retail Sales, trade/Brexit news will be in focus.
GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.3050 while heading into the London open on Thursday. The pair recently benefited from the US dollar (USD) weakness. In doing so, it ignores the downbeat fundamentals at home that increase the odds for the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate cut and dims Brexit optimism.
The tough time for Brexit and UK PM Johnson…
While markets cheered the UK PM Boris Johnson’s stark majority in the latest generally election, optimists are taking the back seat as the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) and Irish PM Leo Varadkar indicate the tough time for the Conservatives’ leader.
The MEPs “backed a resolution by 610 votes in favor to 29 against with 68 abstentions criticizing the UK’s handling of the situation. The resolution also stressed that their approval of the Brexit deal later this month would depend on new assurances being given from the UK side,” says the Independent. On the other hand, the BBC mentions that the taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for "a level playing field" in the Brexit negotiations when meeting the European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen.
Hence, the upcoming Brexit negotiation period will be the key for the UK PM to prove his words as the regional leaders have already expressed grave concerns about any developments within the deadlines.
Elsewhere, Iran has criticized the UK, France and Germany while also threatened the European soldiers. Though, the same fails to grab major attention.
With this, the market's risk-tone stay mostly sluggish amid mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal and Brexit. The US 10-year treasury yields take rounds to 1.79% whereas the Asian stocks mark mild gains.
On Wednesday, the Cable failed to portray downbeat UK CPI figures’ implications as the greenback kept the weakness amid receding safe-haven demand. The US-China trade deal, receding odds of the US-Iran war could be considered as catalysts for the same.
Traders may now have to concentrate more on the trade/Brexit headlines for fresh direction as there is no major data/event on the British economic calendar. However, the US Retail Sales could please traders afterward.
Technical Analysis
21-day SMA level of 1.3065 and a falling trend line since December 13, at 1.3095, restrict pair’s near-term upside whereas an upward sloping trend line from November 22, around 1.2970 now, keep the downside limited.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3048
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3031
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3065
|Daily SMA50
|1.3025
|Daily SMA100
|1.2778
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3043
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2985
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3213
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2996
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering near weekly peak, eyes US Retail Sales
EUR/USD remains mildly bid near 1.1150 heading into the European trading this Thursday. The upside is favored if treasury yields extend Wednesday's drop. Later in the day, the focus will be on US Retail Sales release.
GBP/USD registers three-day winning streak amid Brexit drama
GBP/USD keeps its bid tone intact near 1.3050 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair benefits from the US dollar (USD) weakness and ignores downbeat UK fundamentals that boosted the odds for a BOE rate cut and negated the Brexit optimism.
Forex Today: Kiwi strongest amid post-trade deal cautious optimism; eyes on US Retail Sales
Cautious optimism emerged as the main underlying theme in the Asian session, despite the conclusion of the historic US-China phase one trade deal. The Kiwi outperformed amid better New Zealand’s fundamentals that led the gains in most Asian currencies.
Gold: Flag breakout suggests scope for a rise to $1,562
Gold is again looking north and could challenge resistance at $1,562. The yellow metal 0.64% and closed at $1,556 on Wednesday, confirming a bull flag breakout on the daily line chart. The pattern indicates the pullback from recent highs has ended.
USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday.