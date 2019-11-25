GBP/USD refreshes session tops, inching back closer to 1.2900 handle

- The UK PM Johnson’s pledge to get Brexit done helped regain traction.
- The USD failed to capitalize on trade optimism and remained supportive.
The buying interest around the British pound picked up some additional pace in the last hour and lifted the GBP/USD pair to fresh session tops, around the 1.2875-80 region.
The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a major part of the previous session's downfall to over one-week lows, triggered by the dismal UK flash PMI prints for November and resurgent US dollar demand.
Focus remains on UK political, trade developments
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to get the Brexit done and bring a deal to leave the European Union back to the Parliament before Christmas was seen as one of the key factors that underpinned demand for the British pound.
This comes on the back of the incoming UK election polls, which have been indicating a majority for the Conservative Party and led to a modest weekly bullish gap opening for the major amid a subdued US dollar price action.
Despite a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and remained US-China trade optimism, the greenback struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained supportive of the pair's uptick through the early European session.
The US President Donald Trump increased hopes of a trade deal on Friday and said that a deal with China was “potentially very close” and also indicated that he might not sign a bill passed by the Congress that supports Hong Kong.
Moving ahead, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on Monday amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2879
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2675
|Daily SMA100
|1.2478
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2929
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2821
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2986
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2821
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
