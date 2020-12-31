GBP/USD refreshes 31-month top above 1.3600 as UK Parliament approves Brexit deal

- GBP/USD stays on the front foot near the multi-month top, rises for the third consecutive day.
- UK’s House of Lords approved post-Brexit trade agreement, as expected.
- UK PM Johnson said Britain is in a "race" to roll out covid vaccine to avoid a third national lockdown.
GBP/USD rises to the fresh high since May 2018 around 1.3640 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair recently benefited from the news that the British policymakers backed the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union. It should, however, be noted that the lack of major reaction to the news could be witnessed, despite have a positive impact on the quote, as it was widely expected.
Having gone through five-hour-long intense talks in the House of Commons, the Brexit trade deal crossed the upper house of the UK’s Parliament just before the final day of Britain in the bloc. Although, the trade deal is welcomed for its no tariff and no quota style, a lack of attention on the services that contribute majorly to the British GDP, joins some regional difference to gain criticism.
Contrary to the Brexit optimism, the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenges in the UK are probing the GBP/USD bulls. Latest updates suggest that PM Johnson is worried over the jump in the virus cases that recently refreshed record top above 50,000 daily new cases. Also propelling the virus woes could be the news from The Guardian suggesting the British medical officers’ push for first-doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) considering a surge in the death doll.
On the other hand, US policymakers keep jostling over the covid aid paycheck of $2,000 before Tuesday’s Georgia runoff. However, vaccine developments and hopes that the Joe Biden government will be stimulus-friend keep traders cautiously optimistic.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.11% while tracking the Wall Street benchmarks to the north.
Looking forward, virus updates can entertain the market player amid a light calendar and the year-end holiday mood.
Technical analysis
Unless declining back below the early-month high near 1.3620, not to forget the 1.3600 round-figure, GBP/USD bulls are up for challenging March 2018 low around 1.3710.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3629
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.3618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3442
|Daily SMA50
|1.3284
|Daily SMA100
|1.3149
|Daily SMA200
|1.2839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3625
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3493
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3188
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3532
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3446
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
