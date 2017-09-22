GBP/USD recovers and moves off lows after May speech

GBP/USD recovers and moves off lows after May speechBy Matías Salord
The pound dropped across the board during PM May speech from Italy but during the last hour, it recovered part of the losses. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.3485 and then rose back to levels near 1.3570.
At the moment is trading at 1.3520/30, down 45 pips for the day, still within the range of the last five trading days.
Theresa May offered no specific details about the Brexit negotiations. She hinted at the possibility that the UK could leave the EU before March 2019 and proposed a 2 year transition period.
UK PM May: Will be leaving single market, customs union
Technical levels
To the downside, below daily lows attention would turn to the weekly support at 1.3450; below the next levels to consider might lie at 1.3405 (Sep 14 high) and 1.3325. On the flip side, resistance might be seen at 1.3565, 1.3595 (daily high) and 1.3655/60 (weekly high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.