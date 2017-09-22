UK PM May: Will be leaving single market, customs union

UK PM May: Will be leaving single market, customs unionBy Eren Sengezer
UK PM Theresa May is delivering her Brexit Speech in Florence, with key quotes found below:
- Will be leaving single market, customs union
- UK & EU aren’t starting with ‘blank sheet of paper’ on single market access
- Want to incorporate offer on EU migrant rights into UK law
- No need to impose tariffs where there are none
- We need to do everything possible to avoid friction at borders
