GBP/USD looks to regain 1.2450, focus on UK inflation, BoE’s Bailey and Fed Minutes

- GBP/USD picks up bids to pare weekly losses, bounce off one-month low to snap two-day downtrend.
- Deadlock in US debt ceiling talks, market’s consolidation ahead of top-tier data/events allow Cable pair to rebound.
- UK Consumer Price Index for April might help BoE’s Bailey to defend hawkish bias and favor Pound Sterling buyers.
GBP/USD prints the first daily run-up in three as it clings to mild gains near 1.2420 ahead of the key UK inflation data and a speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, scheduled for Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable pair recovers from the lowest levels in a month amid the US Dollar’s retreat, as well as due to the market’s consolidation ahead of the key data/events.
US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to extend two-day advances at the highest levels in nine weeks, grinds near 103.50 by the press time. It’s worth noting that the fears of the US debt ceiling expiry join the upbeat concerns from the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data and a speech from BoE’s Bailey keep the GBP/USD buyers hopeful of late.
Among the key catalyst that weighs on the US Dollar are the lack of progress in the talks to avoid the US debt ceiling expiration and fears that the US may mark the ‘catastrophic’ default weighed on the market sentiment of late. Recently, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy crossed wires, via Reuters, while suggesting no deal on the debt ceiling extension today but repeating previous optimism that they will get an agreement before June 01. Previously, Washington rolled out news stating the US Treasury has asked multiple agencies if they can delay the payment demands.
Alternatively, firmer prints of the US data and hawkish Fed concerns weigh on Cable prices. That said, preliminary figures of the May monthly PMIs signaled that the US Services sector keeps outgrowing the manufacturing ones and fuelled the Composite PMI figure to the highest levels in a year. Further, the latest comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and San Francisco President Mary C Daly backed the calls for higher Fed rates while citing the inflation woes, which in turn propelled the bets on the Fed rate increase in June. The same push back the Fed rate cut and allows the US Dollar to remain firmer despite a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields.
At home, BoE Monetary Policy Hearings again defended the policymakers’ readiness to lift the rates while citing the inflation woes. "I can't tell you whether we're near to the peak, I can't tell you whether we are at the peak," said BoE’s Bailey. On the same line, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said that longer-term inflation expectations have not drifted away from the target.
Amid these plays, the hawkish bias about the BoE regains attention and prods the Sterling Pound sellers ahead of the key UK inflation data for April, likely to print a mixed picture. That said, Wall Street benchmarks saw the red but the S&P 500 Futures seem to struggle for clear directions, marking mild gains of late.
Moving on, the UK CPI for April, expected to ease from 10.1% to 8.2% YoY, will be the immediate catalyst to watch for clear directions ahead of BoE’s Bailey and Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD recovery remains elusive unless the quote stays below the 50-DMA hurdle of around 1.2430.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2426
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2411
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.2421
|Daily SMA100
|1.2278
|Daily SMA200
|1.1972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2446
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2373
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2401
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2374
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2521
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD slumps below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ rate hike
NZD/USD nosedives nearly 70 pips to give up 0.6200 after the RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle. Fed Minutes next of note.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold falters below $1,985 amid US debt ceiling woes, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the short-term key support line, mildly bid around $1,975 amid early Wednesday. The precious metal awaits more clues to cheer the latest pause in the US Dollar’s run-up at the multi-day high as the FOMC Meeting Minutes loom.
BNB price recovery rally threatened as Binance trustworthiness is questioned
Binance Coin price, which had kick-started a promising recovery rally, has been impeded by a new bearish development in the Binance ecosystem. According to a Reuters report, the largest exchange by trading volume faces charges of breaching US financial rules requiring customer money to be kept separate.
New home sales increase again in April
New home sales rose 4.1% to a 683,000 annual rate in April, the second consecutive monthly uptick. Stabilizing buyer demand has lifted the pace of new home sales 25.8% above the recent bottom hit in July 2022 (543,000).