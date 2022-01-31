GBP/USD rebound battles 50-DMA, Brexit Freedoms Bill, BOE in focus

- GBP/USD extends Friday’s corrective pullback from five-week low.
- UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue.
- Devolved administrations criticize Brexit Freedoms Bill despite claims to cut £1 billion of red tape.
- US Treasury yields drown USD amid a quiet start to the key week.
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.3415, up 0.11% on a day as markets cheer USD pullback during a sluggish start to a crucial week. Also favoring the cable buyers could be the political optimism in the UK.
Although Sue Gray report is yet to be announced, Bloomberg quotes Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as saying, “The future of the PM is assured,” The news relied on the BBC interview also mentions UK’s Truss as saying, “He’s doing an excellent job on the things that matter -- recovering the economy from Covid, getting Brexit done, getting this country going again.”It should be observed that the official report on the covid-linked allegations over UK PM Johnson has been delayed by over two days as the police investigate the matter.
Elsewhere, UK PM Johnson praises Brexit Freedom Bill ahead of its official passage even as devolved governments in Welsh, Scotland and Northern Ireland criticize the plan. “Legislation building on Britain’s exit from the EU would make it easier to amend or remove statutes that remain on U.K. books, a measure that will help the government strip away regulations costing businesses 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), Johnson’s office said in a statement released Monday,” said Bloomberg.
On a different page, “UK reports the lowest number of daily COVID cases since 14 December,” per Sky News.
Alternatively, the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks downbeat Treasury yields to extend Friday’s pullback from the highest levels since July 2020. Behind the moves could be the market’s indecision over the pace of the Fed’s rate hike in March after the recently downbeat wage price data.
On Friday, markets raised doubts on the Fed’s hawkish action in March following softer prints of the US Q4 Employment Cost Index (ECI). However, strong readings of the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, namely Core PCE Price Index for December rose to 4.9%, versus 4.8% forecast and 4.7% prior, keeping the Fed hawks on the table.
Following the US data release, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that he expects Fed to raise rates at the March meeting. Though, the policymaker emphasized the importance of incoming data while also saying, “Have to see how data plays out.”
On the same line was Raphael Bostic, president of the Fed’s Atlanta branch who reiterated his call for three Fed rate lifts in 2022, in an interview with the Financial Times (FT), with the first coming in March. “If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would] be appropriate, then I’m going to lean into that . . . If moving in successive meetings makes sense, I’ll be comfortable with that,” said Fed’s Bostic per FT.
Looking forward, developments surrounding Brexit and UK politics may entertain GBP/USD traders. However, major attention will be given to the Bank of England (BOE) rate hike concerns after recently upbeat British statistics.
Technical analysis
Sustained bounce from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of December-January upside, near 1.3385, needs to overcome the 50-DMA and a 12-day-old resistance line, respectively around 1.3420 and 1.3445, to convince GBP/USD buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3412
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3397
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3561
|Daily SMA50
|1.3418
|Daily SMA100
|1.3525
|Daily SMA200
|1.3721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3433
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3358
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears are in town, but face a wall of critical longterm support
It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. EUR/USD is up slightly at the start of the week. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD rebound battles 50-DMA, Brexit Freedoms Bill, BOE in focus
GBP/USD extends Friday’s corrective pullback from five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. Devolved administrations criticize Brexit Freedoms Bill despite claims to cut £1 billion of red tape.
Gold steadies below $1,800 despite upbeat yields
Gold fades bounce off intraday low around $1,786 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The bright metal struggles to extend Friday’s losses around a six-week low as market players remain divided over the Fed’s next moves amid a light calendar and a one-week-long absence of Chinese traders.
Decentraland price to continue rebound rally, MANA likely to surge 15%
Decentraland price has seen a massive rebound over the last week, indicating a respite from the bearish regime. This recovery rally seems to have overcome a crucial hurdle and is likely to continue its uptrend.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Apple turns risk back on but can it hold after January falls
Monday represents the last chance to turn equities around for the year if our analysis is correct. The January barometer as it is known has an 80% success rate in predicting the outcome for the rest of the year. Apple (AAPL) has boosted market sentiment but can it hold?