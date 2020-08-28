GBP/USD reaches highest level in 2020 powered by Powell

GBP/USD has hit the highest levels since December amid dollar weakness. Concerns about Brexit and rising UK coronavirus cases and BoE Governor Bailey's speech are eyed on Friday, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced a major policy shift – allowing inflation to overheat to allow employment to rise – thus signaling lower rates for longer. Investors had anticipated the move and the initial reaction was choppy – but after the dust settled, the prospects of long-term low borrowing costs are weighing on the dollar.”
“Britain is probably edging closer to a no-trade-deal Brexit. According to The Times, EU officials have laid down an ultimatum of two weeks in order to clinch a breakthrough in trade and security talks. David Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, reportedly rejected Brussels' approach and said he would not accept ‘dictates’.”
“Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, will address the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium – the same venue where Powell spoke. Bailey may respond to his American colleague by expressing openness to a similar policy.”
“Another reason for concern is the increase in coronavirus cases in the UK, just as the school year begins. Authorities are scrambling to reopen schools safely, and the task has become harder amid an increase in infections. That compares with a gradual decrease in America's COVID-19 curve.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
